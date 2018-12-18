There’s a bit of snow on the ground near Mercedes-AMG headquarters in Affalterbach, but spy videographers are still out-and-about to catch the latest hot Mercs. WalkoARTvideos on YouTube caught fleeting glimpses of two CLA-Class test cars, with the AMG CLA 35 featured above. Below is a video showing the beefier AMG CLA 45 with its red roof exposed to the world.

We’ve seen both high-performance variants off and on through the year, as well as the revamped CLA-Class in general. Changes are certainly more on the evolutionary scale as opposed to being revolutionary, with the swooping lines certainly being very familiar to fans of the compact category. It’s also quite similar to the A-Class sedan, which has some people questioning the future of the CLA-Class.

For now, however, the new car is coming and it will get the AMG treatment. The CLA 35 should be the entry-level AMG model in Merc’s lineup, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot expected to make around 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) driving all four wheels. The CLA 45 should be a bit more potent with upwards of 400 hp (298 kW) from the same small mill. It will look more aggressive as well; we can see in the video a prominent rear diffuser with quad-exhaust tips out the back. The 35 gets by with single outlets at each corner.

Inside we expect to see a glass cockpit with all the pomp and circumstance that comes with the brand. The CLA-Class in general should offer some upscale trim options to separate it from the A-Class, and it should have the latest MBUX system with a slathering of tech equipment as well.

We’re expecting to see the new CLA-Class revealed early next month, but not at Detroit. Mercedes-Benz – along with Audi and BMW – won’t be attending the North American International Auto Show. Instead, Mercedes will be at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which is becoming an increasingly popular destination for automakers with tech-heavy vehicles to show off. With the base car revealed, the AMG models should follow later in 2019.

Source: WalkoArtvideos via YouTube, 2