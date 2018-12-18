The Lamborghini Urus is already one of the meaner looking SUVs on the road, but Vorsteiner has a body kit on the way that gives the utilitarian Lambo an even sharper edge. The tuning house will launch the parts in early 2019 but will take orders for the components now.

6 Photos

Vorsteiner's kit includes a more prominent lower splitter. The bigger changes are on the carbon fiber hood that gains a prominent extractor in the center and additional sculpting in comparison to the stock piece. More prominent side sills and Vorsteiner's five-spoke wheels with V-shaped ends add visual weight to the lower portion of the SUV.

At the back, Vorsteiner offers a larger wing on the roof and accent to the spoiler on the rear hatch. There is also carbon trim for the outlets on the rear bumper. A much bigger diffuser with more prominent strakes surrounds the exhaust pipes.

Vorsteiner's modifications focus on the Urus' styling and leave its performance alone. Currently, the only powertrain option is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive let the Lambo accelerate to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.59 seconds, according to the company's official figures.

A high-performance hybrid option is on the way in the near future, likely in 2019. It'll still use a 4.0-liter V8 but with electric assistance that should have a total output of around 680 hp (507 kW) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm).

Lamborghini will also launch a one-make racing series for the Urus in 2020. The events in Europe and the Middle East will combine on- and off-road sections to highlight the SUV's all-terrain performance.

Source: Vorsteiner via Facebook, 2, 3