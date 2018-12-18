Land Rover has a big present for all of us, but we don’t get to unwrap it over the holidays. The automaker sent us a teaser photo of a hip-to-be-square off-roader reversing out of a covered trailer, still wearing a zebra camo wrap. There’s no mention of what this machine is, but you know what it is. It’s the new Land Rover Defender.

The teaser photo comes with “instructions” not to unwrap until 2019, so don’t expect to see the new machine before the first of the year. There was another interesting date included in the message sent to us: December 27. We did some poking around and, though there won’t be any big reveal planned, that’s the date when a bit more info should be available on this new ride.

That’s not to say we don’t know anything right now. Our network of spy photographers caught the new Defender out and about in the U.K., though we suspect Land Rover very much wanted the little SUV to be seen. Aside from rolling through some very public places, the camo wrap sported a bold hashtag reading #BEST4X4XFAR. That goes for the short-wheelbase Defender 90, and the bigger five-door 110 model. We saw both prototypes – each wearing the same prominent hashtag – within a 24-hour time frame a few weeks back. Aside from some early mule sightings where the Defender’s underpinnings were crowned by Range Rover body, these two appearances are all we’ve seen on the new Land Rover.

11 Photos

Our sources have a bit more info to share, however. It appears the new Defender will ditch its old-school suspension for an independent setup. Power is also expected to come exclusively from a small 2.0-liter turbo diesel with no V8 options available, and a hybrid could appear later down the road as well. The changes could upset some Defender purists, but they could also help bring the plucky off-roader back to the SUV-crazy U.S. market. That tantalizing bit of info is further supported by the fact that this teaser came to us from Land Rover’s U.S. media team. Interesting.

In any case, more info will come soon. And we’ll share it all as soon as it’s available.

Source: Land Rover