The Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan are natural competitors as ultra-luxury SUVs with British heritage, and both have prices that start well into the six figures. Carfection happens to have access to both of these opulent, all-wheel drive machines, so lining them up for a couple drag races is the natural outcome.

This Bentayga has Bentley's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters). Meanwhile, the Cullinan is currently only available with Rolls' 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 making 563 hp (420 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).

At least on paper, the SUVs seem to be close competitors. The Rolls-Royce appears to have an edge with its extra power, additional torque, four more cylinders, and higher displacement.

However, only looking at the specs ignore the powertrain philosophies behind the two brands. Rolls builds very traditional luxury vehicles that put an emphasis on comfort over speed. Neck-snapping acceleration might spill the flute of champagne that the wealthy owner is sipping in the backseat.

Conversely, the folks at Bentley have no problem mixing high performance and opulence. The firm covers its cabins with the best quality leather, shiny metal, and plenty of wood trim. The luxury firm tunes the powertrain to push occupants into the plush seats, too.

Without actually spoiling the races, we can say that the Cullinan wins once, and the Bentayga takes a victory. However, the way that the luxury SUVs score those triumphs requires a little creativity from the drivers.

Source: Carfection via YouTube