Mercedes-Benz is preparing for the big premiere of the new CLA which will show up during the Consumer Electronics Show in the first days of 2019. Its long-roof sibling, the CLA Shooting Brake, should arrive a couple of months later and this new batch of spy photos confirms the German company is pretty close to the final production version of the car.

Well, you can’t really tell that by just looking at this prototype as it’s still heavily camouflaged. However, the lack of fake plastic body panels and the presence of production headlights and taillights hint at this being an almost production-ready vehicle.

The new CLA Shooting Brake will be bigger than its predecessor and will retain its swoopy wagon silhouette. It will feature a considerably larger tailgate where the inner part of the rear lighting clusters will be positioned.

This is also our first look at the interior of the car and, unsurprisingly, everything seems familiar. The massive 10.25-inch dual-screen central layout is home to a fully digital instrument cluster and an advanced infotainment system. In fact, Mercedes is going to present an evolved version of its MBUX system at 2019 CES which should also find its way in the second generation CLA Shooting Brake.

Under closer inspection, you’ll notice the parking camera has three different modes likely changing the view angle. The camera itself is mounted underneath the three-pointed star logo on the boot lid so it should always remain clean even in rainy and snowy conditions.

Under the wagon-like body, you’ll discover all the engines, gearboxes, and other technologies seen in the regular A-Class, as well as the upcoming CLA sedan. These will include even the warm A35 AMG and hot A45 AMG versions, as well as the more mainstream diesel options.

Photos: CarPix