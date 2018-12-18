It was back in July when Mercedes-AMG revealed German pricing details for the new GT 4-Door Coupe, but it’s only now the sportiest sedan to ever carry the three-pointed star has a price tag in the United States. If you’re looking for a Porsche Panamera Turbo / Audi RS7 Sportback alternative, Affalterbach’s four-door car starts off at $159,000 plus $995 destination and delivery charge for the GT 63.

You’ll be rewarded by Mercedes for your financial effort with 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque generated by the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine linked to a 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system through a nine-speed automatic transmission. It will do 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 3.3 seconds and top out at an electronically governed 193 mph.

Should you be willing to pay more, the hotter S version commands a $22,500 premium and starts off at an eye-watering $159,000 excluding the aforementioned charges. It offers a mighty 630 hp and 664 lb-ft, with the extra muscle over the non-S model shaving off two tenths of a second from the sprint to 60 mph. That’s right, the big and heavy sedan will cover the sprint in just 3.1 seconds and top out at a still limited 195 mph.

It’s worth mentioning that aside from packing more power, the S has a few other goodies included as standard over the non-S: performance exhaust, drift mode, race mode, active engine mounts, and some AMG steering wheel controls.

A more attainable version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is planned for the U.S. as pricing for the GT 53 will be announced at a later date. That one downsizes to an inline-six 3.0-liter engine and it’s already on sale in Europe where a less powerful and cheaper GT 43 has been available for quite some time.

The GT 63 and GT 63 S will reach U.S. dealers in the first half of next year, with the GT 53 to follow.

Source: Mercedes-Benz