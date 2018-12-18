A cheaper version is en route.
It was back in July when Mercedes-AMG revealed German pricing details for the new GT 4-Door Coupe, but it’s only now the sportiest sedan to ever carry the three-pointed star has a price tag in the United States. If you’re looking for a Porsche Panamera Turbo / Audi RS7 Sportback alternative, Affalterbach’s four-door car starts off at $159,000 plus $995 destination and delivery charge for the GT 63.
You’ll be rewarded by Mercedes for your financial effort with 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque generated by the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine linked to a 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system through a nine-speed automatic transmission. It will do 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 3.3 seconds and top out at an electronically governed 193 mph.
Should you be willing to pay more, the hotter S version commands a $22,500 premium and starts off at an eye-watering $159,000 excluding the aforementioned charges. It offers a mighty 630 hp and 664 lb-ft, with the extra muscle over the non-S model shaving off two tenths of a second from the sprint to 60 mph. That’s right, the big and heavy sedan will cover the sprint in just 3.1 seconds and top out at a still limited 195 mph.
It’s worth mentioning that aside from packing more power, the S has a few other goodies included as standard over the non-S: performance exhaust, drift mode, race mode, active engine mounts, and some AMG steering wheel controls.
A more attainable version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is planned for the U.S. as pricing for the GT 53 will be announced at a later date. That one downsizes to an inline-six 3.0-liter engine and it’s already on sale in Europe where a less powerful and cheaper GT 43 has been available for quite some time.
The GT 63 and GT 63 S will reach U.S. dealers in the first half of next year, with the GT 53 to follow.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe V8 models to start at $136,500
Mercedes-Benz USA today announced pricing for the V8 variants of the highly anticipated new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The Mercedes- AMG GT 63, powered by a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo that produces 577 hp and 590 lb-ft peak torque, starts at $136,500*. The more powerful Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S produces 630 hp and 664 lb-ft peak torque and starts at $159,000*. Additional standard equipment for the GT 63 S includes the AMG Performance Exhaust System, the AMG Dynamic Plus Package including Active Engine Mounts, RACE Mode, Drift Mode, and AMG Drive Unit steering wheel controls. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S will arrive in U.S. dealers in the first half of 2019. Pricing for the GT 53 variant will be announced at a later date.
Drawing directly from the successes of the legendary SLS and AMG GT, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is the third vehicle developed independently by AMG, and its first unique four-door sports car. Engineering highlights of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe include Active Rear- Wheel Steering, facilitating high agility and stability characteristics, standard electronically deployable rear spoiler, providing optimal rear downforce at a variety of speeds, AMG electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential, and specially adapted AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension based on Air Body Control.
This expansion of the AMG GT family opens up the segment to those looking for a vehicle that combines the impressive racetrack dynamics of the two-door AMG GT sports car with everyday practicality, offering ample space for four passengers, with the unparalleled level of performance expected from Mercedes-AMG.
*Prices excludes $995 destination and delivery charge.
Key data at a glance:
|
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe
|
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Coupe
|
MSRP
|
$136,500*
|
$159,000*
|
Engine
|
Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo
|
Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo
|
Displacement
|
3,982 cc
|
3,982 cc
|
Drive Config.
|
AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable All-Wheel Drive system (optional drift mode)
|
AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable All-Wheel Drive system (standard drift mode)
|
Performance
|
577 hp @ 5,500-6,500 rpm; 590 lb-ft @ 2,500–4,500 rpm
|
630 hp @ 5,500-6,500 rpm; 664 lb-ft @ 2,500–5,000 rpm
|
Transmission
|
AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-Speed
|
AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-Speed
|
0-60 mph (sec)
|
3.3 (est.)
|
3.1 (est.)
|
Top speed (mph)
|
193 (electronically limited)
|
195 (electronically limited)