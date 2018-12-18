Christmas is just over a week away, with the North American International Auto Show in Detroit following just a couple weeks later. The folks behind the 2019 New York Auto Show, however, want you to fast-forward a few months with a slight preview of what people can expect to see in the Big Apple next spring.

By slight preview, we do mean very slight. In a press release featured below, show representatives mention world debuts coming from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Acura, Genesis, Porsche, Subaru, and Kia. The release also mentions “many others” but obviously stops short of listing any specific models. We can speculate on some of these potential debuts, namely Mercedes-Benz which could choose New York to reveal its new GLS-Class SUV. A new variant of the Porsche 911 will likely debut as well, now that the 992 series is official.

"Once press and industry days have concluded, we're expecting over one million consumers to come through the doors," said show chairman, John LaSorsa. "And most of them will be here to research and compare models before visiting dealerships. According to recently published data from Foresight Research, they come to our Show see the latest vehicles, learn about new technology and make real decisions before making their next purchase."

One automaker curiously not on the list is Chevrolet. We say that because the highly anticipated mid-engine Corvette – a vehicle once thought to be ready for a debut in Detroit – is now expected to show up in New York. Word is that the decades-in-the-making supercar is having some serious electrical problems, so Chevy’s omission in this announcement could indicate the company isn’t sure the car will be ready in time. Or, it could simply mean Chevrolet is being coy about the debut since so much hype surrounded a potential reveal in Detroit.

One thing we can say for certain is that New York will be a tough act to follow from Detroit. Both the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 and all-new Toyota Supra are confirmed for the Motor City in just over a month.

Source: New York International Auto Show