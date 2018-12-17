The 6.2-liter V8 gains 15 hp and 9 lb-ft from a revised air intake and cat-back exhaust.
GMC gives the already rugged AT4 trim of the Sierra 1500 pickup a little more muscle with the new Off-Road Performance Package. The truck's 6.2-liter V8 gains a cat-back performance exhaust and revised air intake that pushes the output to 435 horsepower (324 kilowatts) and 469 pound-feet (636 Newton-meters) – gains of 15 hp (11 kW) and 9 lb-ft (12 Nm) over the V8's standard tune in the Sierra. A 10-speed automatic is the only available gearbox. The package adds $4,940 to top of the Sierra AT4's price.
In addition to the power upgrade, the Off-Road Performance Package includes a set of 18-inch wheels with black details. Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires provide some off-road traction.
The Off-Road Performance Package still has all of the equipment from the Sierra AT4. The truck has a 2-inch (50.8-millimeter) suspension lift and Rancho shocks. For handling rugged terrain, there with four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case and locking rear differential. Hill Descent Control and a Traction Select System offer extra help.
To match the rugged ability, The AT4 looks the part thanks to black chrome on the fog light surrounds, fender trim, and grille insert. Body-color pieces adorn the grille surround, door handles, and bumpers. Red tow hooks poke out of the lower front fascia.
AT4 buyers can pick from additional options, like a multi-color head-up display, rear camera mirror, and carbon-fiber cargo bed. An available driver-assistance package also adds 360-degree cameras, blind zone alert, front pedestrian braking, and low-speed automatic braking.
The Sierra 1500 is currently one of the three finalists for the North American Truck of the Year award. It's going up against the latest Ram 1500, and the GMC's platform-mate, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
Source: GMC
Sierra AT4 Powers Up With New Off-Road Performance Package
2018-12-17
Print Email Word Add This
DETROIT — Defining the premium off-road segment, the 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 is now available with the all-new Off-Road Performance Package. The Off-Road Performance Package adds factory-installed performance upgrades that bring additional power and purpose to the Sierra AT4.
“The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 debuted all-new, purposeful technologies for the premium truck segment and the new Off-Road Performance Package takes it a step farther,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. “It offers optimized performance, both on- and off-road.”
The Sierra AT4 Off-Road Performance Package includes:
6.2L V-8 engine mated to 10-speed automatic transmission.
18-inch machined aluminum wheels with Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.
Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System.
Performance Air Intake.
Thanks to these additions, the AT4 Off-Road Performance Package delivers up to 435 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque — increases of 15 horsepower and 9 lb-ft of torque over a Sierra equipped with a conventional 6.2L V-8 engine. The 6.2L is manufactured at GM’s Tonawanda engine plant in New York and was recently named a Wards 10 Best Engine for 2019.
For 25 years WardsAuto editors have evaluated every all-new or significantly improved engine or electric propulsion system available in production vehicles in the U.S. Vehicles must have a starting MSRP less than $64,000. The editors score eligible vehicles on horsepower, torque, technology, observed fuel economy, relative competitiveness and noise characteristics.
The Off-Road Performance Package’s upgrades build on the Sierra AT4’s distinctive formula of authentic off-road capability, innovative technology and bold design, along with GMC’s premium refinement.
The Sierra AT4 was introduced earlier this year, and content includes:
Standard 2-inch factory-installed suspension lift.
Standard 4WD with a two-speed transfer case, locking rear differential and skid plates.
Standard off-road-tuned Rancho monotube shock absorbers.
Standard Hill Descent Control.
Standard Traction Select System.
Standard GMC exclusive, industry-first MultiPro Tailgate.
Standard black chrome finish on the fog lamp bezels, fender surround and grille insert.
Standard body-color grille surround, door handles and bumper.
Standard exclusive athletic interior trim elements.
Standard red vertical recovery hooks.
Available segment-first Multi-Color Head-Up Display.
Available segment-first Rear Camera Mirror1.
Available GMC-exclusive, industry-first Carbon Fiber Pickup Box2.
A full suite of advanced available safety features including Surround Vision, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking1.
The Sierra AT4 Off-Road Performance Package has an MSRP (excludes tax) of $4,940 and is on sale now.