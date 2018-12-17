GMC gives the already rugged AT4 trim of the Sierra 1500 pickup a little more muscle with the new Off-Road Performance Package. The truck's 6.2-liter V8 gains a cat-back performance exhaust and revised air intake that pushes the output to 435 horsepower (324 kilowatts) and 469 pound-feet (636 Newton-meters) – gains of 15 hp (11 kW) and 9 lb-ft (12 Nm) over the V8's standard tune in the Sierra. A 10-speed automatic is the only available gearbox. The package adds $4,940 to top of the Sierra AT4's price.

In addition to the power upgrade, the Off-Road Performance Package includes a set of 18-inch wheels with black details. Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires provide some off-road traction.

The Off-Road Performance Package still has all of the equipment from the Sierra AT4. The truck has a 2-inch (50.8-millimeter) suspension lift and Rancho shocks. For handling rugged terrain, there with four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case and locking rear differential. Hill Descent Control and a Traction Select System offer extra help.

To match the rugged ability, The AT4 looks the part thanks to black chrome on the fog light surrounds, fender trim, and grille insert. Body-color pieces adorn the grille surround, door handles, and bumpers. Red tow hooks poke out of the lower front fascia.

AT4 buyers can pick from additional options, like a multi-color head-up display, rear camera mirror, and carbon-fiber cargo bed. An available driver-assistance package also adds 360-degree cameras, blind zone alert, front pedestrian braking, and low-speed automatic braking.

The Sierra 1500 is currently one of the three finalists for the North American Truck of the Year award. It's going up against the latest Ram 1500, and the GMC's platform-mate, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

