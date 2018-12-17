Ken Block’s Gymkhana videos never fail to rake in the YouTube views, and perhaps none have been so anticipated as Gymkhana 10. The epic video finally dropped today, taking the pro driver and DC Shoes co-founder to five locations around the world to kill tires in five different vehicles. Unless you’ve been dead or stuck on that weird asteroid that went through the solar system a few months back, you probably already know the details. For those that don’t, welcome back from the afterlife and/or your trip around the galaxy. Here’s a preview of the madness above.

For this iteration of the tire-smoking extravaganza, Mr. Block makes three stops across the U.S.A. along with trips to Mexico and Sweden, the latter of which doesn’t really slay tires since the visit happened during winter, but that’s not the point. The vehicles included in this world tour are certainly not insubstantial, starting with a WRC-spec Ford Fiesta with 380 horsepower in the icy backdrop of Sweden. The action then moves to the broken streets of Detroit with the infamous Hoonicorn Mustang, where its 1,400-hp mill did, in fact, destroy tires to biblical proportions.

Following the Motor City romp, Block saunters south of the border to Mexico in his Ford Focus RS RX where he terrorizes the town of Guanajuato. The fourth stop heads back to America – this time Los Angeles – where ironically he generates all kinds of sparks and flame in his since-departed Escort RS Cosworth.

It’s all quite exciting, but we suspect the majority of Block’s fans will tune it for the final location, featuring the debut of the custom 1977 Ford F-150 known as the Hoonitruck. We’ve already seen it revealed; the truck packs a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 from the Ford GT, but in this instance, it makes 914 hp to all four wheels.

We could go on for another page or two at least, sharing opinions and backstory gleamed from The Gymkhana Files lead-up that aired on Amazon Prime. But let’s be honest – the cars and the tire smoke are all that matters so check out our modest gallery of screenshots, and enjoy the 19-minute video. It’s certainly worth it.

Source: The Hoonigans via YouTube