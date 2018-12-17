A Ford that's for the dogs.
The Ford Quiet Kennel cribs technology from the company’s cars and trucks to create a comfortable sleeping space for dogs. Using noise-canceling technology, the dog house, which is made largely of high-density cork, relies on a built-in audio system that emits opposing frequencies to common dog distressing noises such as the sound of celebratory fireworks. The result is a space that’s able to limit, if not completely eliminate, some of these booming sound waves.
The Quiet Kennel marks the first item produced by Ford as part of its Interventions series of products that apply the company’s automotive learnings to everyday things. While Ford didn’t announce what its next Interventions concept will be, we hope the brand finds a way to apply the exhaust howl of the Mustang Shelby GT350 or the adjustable foot pedals of the GT to an ordinary object.
As of now, the Quiet Kennel is simply a prototype, and Ford has yet to announce plans to formally sell the modern looking, noise-reducing dog house to the public.
Of course, this isn’t the first time an automaker has gone out of its way to improve canine comfort. At the 2017 New York Auto Show, Nissan introduced the Rogue Dogue concept, a dog-friendly version of its Rogue small crossover SUV that included a dog bed, slide-out ramp, slide-out shower, a poop-bag dispenser, and more. A number of automakers also offer dog-friendly accessories for their vehicles, including soft rubber cargo mats and metal dividers that prevent man’s best friend from making a mess in the passenger area.
