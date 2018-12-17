The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is several years into its retirement, but the Schnellmann Racing team's wild hill climb Evo VIII racer shows that there's still plenty of speed left in these older machines. If the massive aerodynamic parts don't grab your attention, then the flames shooting out of the passenger side should.

Schnellmann's Evo packs over 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It retains the all-wheel-drive system and can get to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in under three seconds. The team also adds a massive front splitter that attaches to wider front fenders. There are similarly significant tweaks at the back where a huge wing raises high above the car, and a prominent diffuser also helps stick the machine to the road.

Watch more of the Evo doing what it's best at: ⠀ Subaru Impreza 22B Faces Off Against Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

Despite the huge power output, this Evo doesn't sound bonkers. The anti-lag system pops before the car sets off, but once it's on the course, the engine note is fairly quiet for a race car. The powertrain makes itself known in the corners when the driver downshifts and a jet of flame shoots out of the passenger door. It's quite a sight.

This is quite a tight course, so Schnellmann doesn't get much of an opportunity to fully open up the Evo, but the curves provide plenty of opportunities to make the aggressive aerodynamics do their job.

Unfortunately, a new Lancer Evolution doesn't look very likely, although the Lancer might make a return sharing a platform with Nissan and Renault vehicles. The new model would reportedly follow current trends by looking more like a crossover, rather than the sedan styling of the past.

Source: MattyB727 - Car Videos via YouTube, Schnellmann Racing Team