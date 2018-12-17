Note: Video at the source link below contains NSFW language.

Shocking footage recorded from the driver’s seat of a 2018 Chevy Silverado ZL71 by Tyler Bisson shows a 2007 Chevy Cobalt ramming into a couple of cars parked on the right side of the road. The accident took place on Sunday around noon when Dale H. Tucker refused to pull over when he was asked by the police to stop the car in a nearby parking lot at the intersection of Routes 302 and 35 in Maine. The police officer then started to chase him, but stopped after about half a mile as the offender began to drive in a reckless manner at high speeds.

The local police authorities were immediately alerted by Capt. Don Goulet and a spike strip was installed on Route 302 in Raymond in a desperate attempt to catch the fleeing driver. Not willing to stop, the perpetrator attempted to avoid the spike mat, and almost succeeded, but punctured the rear left tire. That is when things went horribly wrong as the out-of-control Cobalt crashed into two vehicles, one from where this video was shot and the other a 2000 Buick Park Avenue.

Unfortunately, the 82-year-old Barbara Young driving the Buick was rushed over to the Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries, as were her passengers, 91-year-old Elmer Young, and 60-year-old Douglas Young. The only good news is that none of the injuries sustained by the three people are life-threatening.

Tucker was also injured in the crash and has been taken into custody. According to Goulet, the pursuit was prompted after Tucker’s involvement in a “domestic situation” earlier that day. He is now facing multiple charges, including for attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, speeding, and for reckless driving.

Setting up a spike strip on a road where lots of cars were lined up

You can watch the video at the first source link below.

Source: Tyler Bisson / Facebook, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office via Portland Press Herald