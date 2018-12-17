Considered by many the M2 version BMW should’ve offered right from the beginning, the Competition is the 1M Coupe spiritual successor enthusiasts have been waiting for. Seen here is a version equipped with the optional dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission being put through its paces in acceleration test with launch control activated for maximum performance.

The onboard video might tempt some folks into saying the M2 Competition was a bit sluggish because the car needed just shy of five seconds to get to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill or 0.8s more than what’s written in BMW’s specs sheet for the DCT model. However, once you factor in winter tires and the fact that the road was damp, the difference is justifiable. It’s especially true when dealing with a rear-wheel-drive car as traction has to suffer during hard acceleration in these less than ideal conditions. The fact that it had a full tank of gas also had a negative impact on performance, but nevertheless, 4.97s is not too shabby.

Based on the smartphone app, we also get some other juicy numbers. The amped-up M2 needed 10.64 seconds to get from 62 mph (100 kph) to 124 mph (200 kph) and completed the quarter mile in 12.79 seconds. The data logger registered the car with a velocity of 262 kph (163 mph) after 1.3 miles (2.2 kilometers) into the sprint.

If you think the M2 Competition is too slow, a hotter version is en route with a price to match the added oomph. If recent reports are to be believed, the current generation’s swan song will allegedly be the M2 CS due to come out in 2020 with more power in a lighter body as well as other hardware upgrades.

Video: AutoTopNL / Facebook