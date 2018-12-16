This car has been rebuilt many times before, but this one for sale looks to be in its final form.
Let's admit it. BMW invented the Sports Activity Vehicle monicker to hide the fact that its X line of crossovers aren't really meant to do what real SUVs could do. Don't get us wrong; these cars could tackle light to medium off-roading with dignity, but we think that's as far as you could go.
As such, you wouldn't expect the X3, the crossover based on the 3 Series, to be able to do some Dakar Rally racing stint, right? Well, you're almost right, until X-Raid made the X3 Cross Country.
Completely rebuilt from a 2009 model of the crossover, the X3 Cross Country is a project by X-Raid – a German motoring team that specializes in rally races such as Dakar and Cross-Country World Cup. With this reputation on hand, the X3 Cross Country is Dakar-specced and ready to go anywhere and do anything.
The X3 Cross Country is currently being sold at RaceCarsDirect.com. According to its listing, it has been rebuilt many times and the most recent one is the one you see on the photos above which was completed last June 2018. Now, what upgrades do this rebuilt X3 have that made it a rally-ready machine?
We're not going to list all the upgrades here but it's important to note that this car has been given a new frame for sturdier body construction. Its engine, drivetrain, and gearboxes have also been replaced to suit the job, ending up as a sadistic rally car. For the full list of the upgrades, you can refer to the Press Release section below.
The X3 Cross Country has a price tag of €260,000 ($294,046 at the current exchange rates) and comes with only 100 kilometers (62 miles) on its odometer, presumably after the final rebuild.
Source: RaceCarsDirect.com via The Drive
For Sale BMW X3 CC , T1.2. class Rally Raid car manufactured by X-raid
Available for sale in “like new” condition, in complete Dakar spec package. Built in 2009 and since than fully rebuilt many times. Last full, full rebuild was completed in June 2018. Car was completely stripped and all parts installed new or fully renewed. Full engine overhaul, full rebuild of gearbox and both diffs, 4x driveshafts, 2x propshafts (drivetrain rebuild made by X-raid), engine loom checked and updated (by X-raid)
• Current mileage – like NEW - 100 km tests only !!!
• Full tubular chassis (Hegemann)
• Bodywork in carbon/kevlar
• Engine 3,0 BMW turbodiesel, two stage turbo, FIA factory engine
• Engine management system: BMW ECU + Motec Dash and data logger + color center GEMS LDS4
• GEMS LDS4 color center display shows all informations reg car systems – all engine sensors – temps, press, status; gearbox, diffs, damper temp; brakes temp; 4 tires pressure and temp (with immediate update after wheel replacement); A/C system pressure; etc. All car systems are monitored and values displayed.
• Gearbox: 6 speed Sadev sequential with cut-off shift sensor (up and down)
• Clutch: triple plate AP Racing sintermetalic
• Gearbox, Centre differential: Sadev
• Front and rear differential: Xtrac Heavy Duty
• Suspension: independent double A-arm, 250mm wheel travel
• Front and rear dampers: two Reiger 550 dampers with ICS, RCV, CCV and double piston (same as Mini)
• Brakes: AP Racing caliper with 320mm x 32mm AP discs with endless pads, liquid-cooled rear calipers
• Jack system - on-board Reiger hydraulic with electromagnetic valve
• Air conditioning
• Windscreen electrically heated,
• Steering rack : Reiger, power assisted
• Fuel tank: 420 Liter FT3-1999 FIA specification
• Stilo communication system, Lifeline fire extinguisher automatic and manual, (current FIA homologation) 2 x tripmaster Easyrtrip, mountings and antennas prepared for Dakar kind GPS
• Wheels: 7x 16 x 7 BBS, Tires: 7x Michelin Latitude C
• Kit inside the car of spare parts and tools, electric cordless wrench and water drinking bottles and all equipment to start a FIA race
• air pressure bottle for tires Inflating, with fittings and inflating equipment’s, 4 sand plates
• German registration
For sale - offered rebuild and in "ready to race" condition. Large stock of spare parts available.
For rent - offered with full service and spare parts, transport and service during event - T5 truck, T4 quick assistance + team of experienced mechanics.Ready for Dakar 2019.