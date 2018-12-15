When talking about recreational vehicles, we usually look for aftermarket upgrades that could turn your pickup truck into a camper, or any huge vehicle that doubles as home or hotel. It's natural, as you would really need a huge amount of cabin space to cater to yours and your passengers' needs throughout the trip. In fact, we even spotted the queen mother of RVs – a 6x6 Unicat truck with two trailers.

Today is a different day, though. We stumbled upon a unique design by Cornelius Comanns, and it's called Bufalino – a three-wheeled RV designed for the introverted adventure seekers of the world.

Comanns, a German industrial designer, envisions the Bufalino concept as a small camper that's equipped to give the basic needs of an individual. It's made to offer flexibility for long travels, no matter how cramped it looks on the images above.

The Bufalino concept was based off on a Piaggio Ape 50, albeit, highly modified to meet the needs of a camper. Underneath the heavy modifications is still the three-wheeler's frame, chassis, and engine. The Ape 50 was chosen for its fuel-efficiency benefits. Unfortunately, the Bufalino concept has been out since 2010, but it looks like it never made it into production.

"My aim was to give people a better understanding of the country, the surrounding, and the range they have traveled. The traveling vehicle is always with you like some kind of a base camp, while also being used for moving on in an easygoing and spontaneous way," said Comanns in an article from designboom.com.

The design speaks for itself, though, but it agrees fully with what Comanns envisions. The interior of the Bufalino is fully furnished, complete with a bed, two seating units, a cooking zone, a basin, storage space, a water tank, and a refrigerator – all these things surprisingly fit into the Ape's diminutive body.

Source: Design Boom