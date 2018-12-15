Out of all the camo wraps that we've seen so far in our spy shots, the one used in the upcoming Toyota Supra could very well be the most iconic ever. In fact, it's so iconic, motoring journalists from around the world was able to test drive the Supra prototype that's wrapped in its black, red, and white livery. Toyota revealed the legendary sports car's track prowess but not its entire face – it's like there but not really.

Well, not until a leaked image of the production Supra surfaced the web.

With that in mind, Toyota puts leverage on the anticipation and excitement about the 12-years-in-the-making Supra by creating the very last thing you could imagine the Japanese marque would make – a gift wrapper. Not just any gift wrapper; a gift wrapper designed with the Supra's camo wrap, just in time for Christmas.

That's right. The camo wrap's colors are integrated onto the wrapping paper, complete with the A90 chassis code to remind you that it's indeed patterned with the all-new Supra.

Now, if you think that this is just Toyota's marketing gimmick to hype up the sports car's arrival, you're wrong. The Supra camo wrappers are sold to raise funds for the Crisis at Christmas charity program in the United Kingdom. Only 500 pieces of the 695mm x 1000mm (27.4 inches x 39.4 inches) sheet of wrapping paper will be sold, with a price tag of £5 ($6.29 at the current exchange rates) for four sheets of paper.

All proceeds will go to Crisis UK, the national charity for homeless people, to support its Crisis at Christmas program. You can buy the Supra camo wrapping paper from Toyota GB via CrowdFunder.co.uk.

The 2020 Toyota Supra will be officially revealed in January at the 2019 North American Auto Show in Detroit.

Source: Toyota