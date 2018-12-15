The Lexus LFA undoubtedly one of the most iconic supercars that have been produced. It made noise since it started production in 2010 and then again in 2012 when it stopped production, only making up to 500 units of the Japanese supercar. This rarity made the exotic sports car one of the most expensive Japanese vehicles out there with a base price of $375,000.

While the end of the LFA's production sounded like bad news to many, Lexus makes a new exciting sports coupe in the form of the LC 500, albeit, five times more affordable. But how does the younger breed of Lexus sports car compare to the iconic LFA in a straight line race?

Luckily, CarWow UK pit the two in a drag strip to see if the "rookie" can go up against the seasoned veteran. Before watching the video above, let's recall and compare the numbers to see why this is a definite mismatch.

The LC 500 is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, the updated version of the engine found in the RC F. Its power output is impressive, rated to churn out 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, attached to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The LFA, on the other hand, is powered by an even-firing 4.8-liter V10 – a bit smaller in displacement than the LC 500 but with more cylinders. However, it produces way more power than the sports coupe, sending 552 hp and 354 lbs-ft of torque to the rear wheels via a six-speed electrohydraulic manual gearbox.

Aside from the power advantage of the LFA, the supercar weighs significantly less than the LC 500. With the carbon fiber-reinforced polymer of the LFA, it only weighs 1,600 kilograms (3,527 pounds) while the LC 500 tips the scale at around 1,950 kilograms (4,299 pounds). The almost 800-lb difference between the two shows, and that's the reason why the LFA will always be iconic as ever.

Source: CarWow UK via Youtube