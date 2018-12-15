Jaguar has created a range of pet products designed to make animals’ journeys safer and more comfortable.

Released in time for Christmas, the new accessories are more or less identical to those produced by sister brand Land Rover for its owners and their four-legged friends.

The products, which include anti-spill water bowls and upholstery protection rugs, are available across the company’s SUV range, and on the XF Sportbrake.

Customers will be able to specify the accessories in a choice of four packs, each of which provides a different level of canine hospitality.

The cheapest option is the Pet Rear Seat Protection pack. Priced at $338, it comes with a second-row seat cover and a spill-resistant bowl, which combine to protect the upholstery and door linings from wet or muddy pawprints.

If you’ve got $624 to spend on your canine companion, however, you can buy the Pet Transportation pack, which incorporates a rubber floor mat for the trunk, the spill-resistant water bow, and a foldable pet carrier. With a lightweight metal frame and quilted fabric cushion, the pet carrier is designed to offer smaller dogs a safe and comfortable pod in which they can be transported.

Perhaps more suitable for larger dogs, though, will be the $903 Pet Luggage Compartment Protection pack, which turns the whole trunk into one large pet carrier. Separating the trunk from the cabin with a full-height luggage partition and lining the area with a quilted cover, the system allows you to safely, legally and comfortably carry large dogs, as well as offering a quick and easy way of cleaning the trunk.

For the five-star pet experience, though, Jaguar will sell you the $1,302 Pet Care and Access pack. It’s based on the Pet Luggage Compartment Protection pack, but it adds a folding ramp that helps dogs access the trunk, as well as a portable rinse system. Essentially a handheld shower, the system uses a water carrier and a hand pump to create enough water pressure for two minutes of continuous washing. And for the more adventurous dog owner, Jaguar says the system could also be used to hose down mountain bikes or wetsuits.

Source: Jaguar

'