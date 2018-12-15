Now your four-legged friends can enjoy your big cat...
Jaguar has created a range of pet products designed to make animals’ journeys safer and more comfortable.
Released in time for Christmas, the new accessories are more or less identical to those produced by sister brand Land Rover for its owners and their four-legged friends.
The products, which include anti-spill water bowls and upholstery protection rugs, are available across the company’s SUV range, and on the XF Sportbrake.
Customers will be able to specify the accessories in a choice of four packs, each of which provides a different level of canine hospitality.
The cheapest option is the Pet Rear Seat Protection pack. Priced at $338, it comes with a second-row seat cover and a spill-resistant bowl, which combine to protect the upholstery and door linings from wet or muddy pawprints.
If you’ve got $624 to spend on your canine companion, however, you can buy the Pet Transportation pack, which incorporates a rubber floor mat for the trunk, the spill-resistant water bow, and a foldable pet carrier. With a lightweight metal frame and quilted fabric cushion, the pet carrier is designed to offer smaller dogs a safe and comfortable pod in which they can be transported.
Perhaps more suitable for larger dogs, though, will be the $903 Pet Luggage Compartment Protection pack, which turns the whole trunk into one large pet carrier. Separating the trunk from the cabin with a full-height luggage partition and lining the area with a quilted cover, the system allows you to safely, legally and comfortably carry large dogs, as well as offering a quick and easy way of cleaning the trunk.
For the five-star pet experience, though, Jaguar will sell you the $1,302 Pet Care and Access pack. It’s based on the Pet Luggage Compartment Protection pack, but it adds a folding ramp that helps dogs access the trunk, as well as a portable rinse system. Essentially a handheld shower, the system uses a water carrier and a hand pump to create enough water pressure for two minutes of continuous washing. And for the more adventurous dog owner, Jaguar says the system could also be used to hose down mountain bikes or wetsuits.
The premium accessory range puts canine comfort at the forefront with a spill-resistant water bowl, foldable carrier and convenient rear access ramp. Muddy paw prints in the car will also be a thing of the past, thanks to a quilted luggage compartment liner and handy portable shower.
Selected to meet the needs of customers and their canines, each accessory has been designed with the comfort and well-being of each animal in mind. They are available now across Jaguar’s range of SUVs – the PACE family – and the XF Sportbrake.
Jaguar Pet Products have been designed to deliver convenience and performance for owners and their animals. Furthermore, accessories such as the rear access ramp can help protect the muscles and joints of older animals, ensuring their well-being is at the forefront of every journey.
Jaguar owners have a choice of four sets of Pet Products:
- Pet Luggage Compartment Protection: from $903.00
This includes the quilted luggage compartment liner, full-height luggage partition and spill-resistant water bowl – designed to provide protection and easy cleaning of the luggage compartment
- Pet Transportation: from $624.25
Providing a comfortable environment for transporting pets, this includes the foldable carrier, spill-resistant water bowl and luggage compartment rubber mat
- Pet Care and Access: from $1,302.00
Combines the full-height luggage partition, quilted luggage compartment liner, access ramp and portable rinse system to ensure owners have everything they need to transport pets in true Jaguar comfort
- Pet Rear Seat Protection: from $338.00 Available for the Jaguar XE and XF sedan models, it combines a second row seat cover and the spill-resistant water bowl to protect the rear seats and door linings from wet and muddy paws
The portable rinse system is ideal for washing pets before they enter the vehicle and can be used to clean equipment such as bikes or wetsuits. An integrated hand pump allows users to create the pressure required for a minimum of two minutes continuous flow, depending on the setting selected. Available in a Jaguar branded bag, it can be secured to the ‘D’ loops in the rear luggage compartment during transit.
Suitable for animals up to 187lbs, the foldable access ramp allows access to the rear luggage compartment without the need for owners to lift their dogs. It features aluminum side panels and a plastic center section with a high-grip tread pattern. Rubber feet keep it in position when in use and retaining straps are available for stowage.
The foldable carrier provides a comfortable environment for the transportation of pets thanks to its lightweight metal frame and quilted fabric cushion. It is available alongside the spill-resistant water bowl, which has a capacity of about 11.8oz. and a rubber base to prevent it from moving when driving.
Manufactured from a soft, quilted fabric, the tailored luggage compartment liner protects all carpeted areas of the rear load space, including the floor, second row seat backs and side walls. It has an integral rubber mat and detachable bumper protector, making it easy to wipe clean. The new Jaguar Pet Products are available now.