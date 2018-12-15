Now that the 2019 Ford Raptors are hitting the streets, the folks over at Hennessey Performance are wasting no time and have put one of them on their chassis dyno to do some baseline runs. Unchanged from the 2018 model, the Raptor still retains its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Weighing in at around 5,500 pounds, it will hit 0-60 mph in just about six seconds.

After doing its baseline run on the dyno, the 2019 Raptor lays down a healthy 353 horsepower and 397lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. For owners looking to squeeze out a bit more power out of their Raptors, Hennessey have an engine upgrade package to turn your truck into the VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo.

6 Photos

With this package, your Raptor will be fitted with a high-flow induction system, upgraded front mount intercooler, stainless steel exhaust system, ECU upgrade and tune, and you can’t forget the Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo emblems. Each Raptor with the package installed comes with a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. Pricing isn’t available online, so best to give them a call over the phone.

Once in complete VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo mode, your Raptor will be able to do 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds and do the quarter-mile flat out in 12.9 seconds at 110 mph. This will definitely make adventures on and off the road quite fun.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube