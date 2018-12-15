It’s not often we see cool resto-mod trucks rebuilt with an off-road motif, but they do have a devoted following. Usually, the trucks in question are from Ford, Chevrolet, or occasionally Jeep, but this time around it’s an oh-so-sweet 1949 Dodge Power Wagon. And it is very sweet indeed, but also very expensive. We’ll talk more about that in a bit.

The build is from a company called Legacy Classic Trucks, and The Hooniverse on YouTube got an up-close experience with a test drive. Make no mistake, this truck is big in every sense of the word – from the 40-inch tires to the four-door cab that was actually custom-built for this monster. The interior is updated with creature comforts like air conditioning and heated seats, but it still retains a very functional feel. In fact, according to the video, the owner of this truck does actually use it like a truck.

Underneath it rides on a Dana 60 axle up front with a Dana 80 in back. Those massive off-road tires are mounted on 17-inch beadlock wheels, and honestly, the setup doesn’t look that big on the larger-than-life Power Wagon. At this point you’re probably wondering how big the suspension lift is, but again, we’re talking about a vintage Power Wagon. The rear axle features Bilsteins with no lift, while the front rides on King coilovers with a minor two-inch lift to even things out. We told you it was big.

11 Photos

For those expecting to see the word Hellcat typed here for an engine, you’ll be disappointed. A 5.9-liter Cummins turbo diesel is under the hood, conservatively tuned to develop 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s managed by a four-speed automatic, but the video mentions that Legacy Classic Trucks is happy to build a classic Power Wagon with a wide assortment of engine and transmission combos. In other words, if you really want a Hellkitty in the massive hood, you can probably get it.

Now, about the price. This kind of work and customization doesn’t come cheap. A vintage Power Wagon resto-mod from Legacy Classic Trucks starts at around $200,000, with the one featured here topping out at $318,000. That’s a crazy amount of cash but admittedly, it’s a crazy amount of truck requiring over 3,000 manhours to complete. If you ordered one today it would take two years to arrive – six months just for the waiting list, and another 18 months to actually build.

Is the price worth it? That’s up to you to decide, but we’re fairly certain you wouldn’t see another such truck in your travels, be it on or off the road.

Source: The Hooniverse via YouTube