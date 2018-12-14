The sleuths over at GM Authority uncovered a trademark application for the name High Desert, filed by General Motors just last week. That by itself may not seem too interesting, however the filing offers a very detailed description of the “goods and services” associated with this name. In short, the application spells out what could be a new High Desert edition of the Chevrolet Silverado.

In the filing, High Desert is described as an “option package for motor vehicles, namely, trucks, comprising sport bar with sail panel, lighted side box storage, hard tonneau cover, and power retractable assist steps sold as a unit.” It would appear, then, that another edition of the new Silverado is on its way. But there’s a bit more to it than that.

As GM Authority explains, GM sought the High Desert name back in 2014 but the request was ultimately denied for unknown reasons. Silverado fans know the previous-generation pickup had a High Desert package that pretty much included what the new filing mentions above. That package was optional for High Country and LTZ trimmed Silverados (pictured below), which basically gave the truck a look not unlike the old Chevy Avalanche.

3 Photos

It should be noted, however, that the High Desert package was just that – a package as opposed to an actual trim level. It seems GM originally wanted a specific High Desert trim similar to the High Country, but with the previous application having been shot down, it was relegated to a package without any badging. With this new application, it appears GM is taking another shot at pinning down the High Desert trademark. Will the second time be the charm?

Regardless, this information strongly suggests a High Desert something will come to the new Silverado in the next year or two. Whether it’s another package or a full-blown trim level, we’ll have to wait and see.

Source: GM Authority, U.S. Patent And Trademark Office