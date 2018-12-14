You can now build your dream example of the new Jeep Gladiator pickup. Unfortunately, the brand's configurator doesn't yet provide prices for any of the truck's trims or options, so we can't yet say how expensive the vehicle could be when you tick all of the boxes.

266 Photos

Jeep currently lists that the Gladiator is available in four trim levels: the base Sport, Sport S, Overland, and range-topping Rubicon. Opting for the Sport S gets improvements over the lowest grade like 17-inch wheels, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, and remote keyless entry. The Overland further benefits from 18-inch wheels, side steps, and body-color fender flares. Finally, the Rubicon is for folks who really intend to go off-road with features like Jeep's Rock-Trac 4X4 system with an 84:1 crawl ratio, 33-inch tires, fender flares that allow for extra wheel clearance during suspension articulation, electronic sway bar disconnect, Fox shocks, locking differentials at both axles, a vented hood, and rock rails to protect the cab and bed.

At launch, Jeep is only listing the 3.6-liter V6 as being available, and it produces 285 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) of torque. It comes standard with a six-speed manual, but an eight-speed automatic is optional. At some point in the future, a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel with 260 hp (194 kW) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque joins the lineup, too.

On the outside, buyers can get the Gladiator in 10 colors. There's also the choice between a soft top or three-piece hardtop, in addition to the option to get them both. A tonneau cover and spray-in bed liner can protect the cargo area.

Plus, the Rubicon is available with 33-inch mud-terrain tires and an alternate front bumper with a hole for mounting a winch. The top trim's high-clearance fender flares are optional in body color. In addition, Rubicon buyers can add a front-mounted camera with tire path guides that appear on the infotainment screen.

The Overland and Rubicon share the same option packages. Buyers can add features like a batch of towing equipment, including a 240-amp alternator, class IV receiver hitch, heavy-duty engine cooling, and hitch monitoring for the rear parking camera that makes hooking up a trailer easier. There are also available upgrades like LED lighting, heated seats, an 8.4-inch infotainment display, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. While the locking differentials are standard on the Rubicon, the lesser trims can still get the piece on the rear axle as an option.

The Gladiator begins arriving at dealers in the second quarter of 2019. Full pricing should be available closer to launch.

Source: Jeep via Jeep Gladiator Forum

Live Photo Credit: Andrew T. Maness / @TheRoadLessDriven / Motor1.com