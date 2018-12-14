The opportunity to own the very first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will cross the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 18, and all of the proceeds will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's mission to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes. Edsel Ford II and Aaron Shelby will be on stage to hype up the crowd in an effort to push the sale price even higher to help the charity.

The buyer of the first new Shelby GT500 will be able to choose from all of the available colors and options. However, deliveries won't begin until fall 2019.

Ford will officially unveil the design and technical details about the new GT500 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on January 14. Details are already trickling out about it. The Blue Oval admits that muscle car has over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). We are fairly certain that this ample output comes from a supercharged version of the 5.2-liter V8 in the current Shelby GT350. One rumor puts the power figure at 720 hp (537 kW) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque.

The transmission options are still up for debate. Some reports indicate only a dual-clutch gearbox with paddle shifters would be available. However, other speculation indicates the possible availability of a six-speed manual, too.

Ford also confirms that the GT500's braking system consists of two 3d-printed components – a first for the company. In addition, the model rides on an independent rear suspension for the first time on a Mustang Shelby GT500.

For the GT500, the current Mustang gains a much more aggressive look that includes a revised hood with a big extractor in the center. A larger opening in the grille and lower fascia should suck in plenty of air to feed the blower, too.

If you're looking to stock your garage with first-of-its-kind vehicles, this year's Barrett-Jackson auction seems like the place to be. In addition to the Mustang Shelby GT500, Toyota is selling the very first 2020 Supra there, too. Rather than letting buyers pick the specification like the Ford, the new Japanese coupe specifically comes in a matte gray exterior, matte black wheels, and red mirrors. The cabin features an exclusive carbon-fiber badge proclaiming the machine as the premiere of the latest Supra in the United States.

