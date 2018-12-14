The buyer gets to pick the color and the options for their special muscle car.
The opportunity to own the very first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will cross the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 18, and all of the proceeds will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's mission to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes. Edsel Ford II and Aaron Shelby will be on stage to hype up the crowd in an effort to push the sale price even higher to help the charity.
The buyer of the first new Shelby GT500 will be able to choose from all of the available colors and options. However, deliveries won't begin until fall 2019.
Ford will officially unveil the design and technical details about the new GT500 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on January 14. Details are already trickling out about it. The Blue Oval admits that muscle car has over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). We are fairly certain that this ample output comes from a supercharged version of the 5.2-liter V8 in the current Shelby GT350. One rumor puts the power figure at 720 hp (537 kW) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque.
The transmission options are still up for debate. Some reports indicate only a dual-clutch gearbox with paddle shifters would be available. However, other speculation indicates the possible availability of a six-speed manual, too.
Ford also confirms that the GT500's braking system consists of two 3d-printed components – a first for the company. In addition, the model rides on an independent rear suspension for the first time on a Mustang Shelby GT500.
For the GT500, the current Mustang gains a much more aggressive look that includes a revised hood with a big extractor in the center. A larger opening in the grille and lower fascia should suck in plenty of air to feed the blower, too.
If you're looking to stock your garage with first-of-its-kind vehicles, this year's Barrett-Jackson auction seems like the place to be. In addition to the Mustang Shelby GT500, Toyota is selling the very first 2020 Supra there, too. Rather than letting buyers pick the specification like the Ford, the new Japanese coupe specifically comes in a matte gray exterior, matte black wheels, and red mirrors. The cabin features an exclusive carbon-fiber badge proclaiming the machine as the premiere of the latest Supra in the United States.
Snake Serum: Ford Auctioning 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 VIN 001 to Help JDRF Cure Kids with Diabetes
· Ford will donate proceeds from the sale of VIN 001 of its 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 – projected to deliver 700-plus horsepower – to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to fuel the group’s quest to cure Type 1 Diabetes in children
· Car to be auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction Jan. 18 in Scottsdale, Arizona, after being revealed to the public at the North American International Auto Show
· Edsel Ford II and Aaron Shelby will be on stage during the auction, working to promote the special car’s potential to help many children
· The unique gift builds on Ford’s more than $2 million in annual contributions and $60 million across 35 years of partnering with JDRF
DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 14, 2018 – The Ford Mustang – a storied performance car – is going for an all-new win in January – trying to help researchers cure children with Type 1 Diabetes.
VIN 001 of the highly anticipated 2020 Shelby GT500 projected to make 700-plus horsepower will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan. 18, 2019, with all proceeds going to help Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation research a cure for the disease.
“JDRF always needs more muscle to help kids fight diabetes, so we are donating one of our heavyweights – the very first 2020 Shelby GT500,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, Global Operations. “We have supported JDRF for many of its nearly 50 years, so we know there’s no easy cure. That is why we are using our most iconic vehicles to help researchers find cures and help millions of children live better lives until that day arrives.”
Edsel Ford II and Aaron Shelby will rekindle the performance magic their two families have created for decades by helping build excitement for the car as it rolls across the block. The winning bidder of lot No. 3,008 – selling at no reserve, or whatever top price is tendered at the auction – will become the owner of the coveted first production Mustang Shelby GT500 and can choose from all available colors and options.
The proceeds will add to the more than $2 million Ford contributes to JDRF annually, a total of $60 million during 35 years of partnership. Live auction coverage will air on MotorTrend Network.
World-beating pedigree
The 2020 Shelby GT500 draws on Carroll Shelby and Ford Motor Company’s many performance collaborations beginning with the Cobra roadster in 1962 that went on to win a world championship. Together, they broke a European stranglehold on Le Mans, winning the most important sports car race in the world with the Ford GT40.
When Ford asked Shelby to turn its new Mustang into a race winner for the 1965 model year, the small-block Ford Shelby GT350 was born. In 1967, the big-block-powered Ford Shelby GT500 was unveiled. It went on to become a worldwide star.
In 2006, Ford and Shelby announced a new-generation Ford Shelby GT500. The first 2007 model year car available to the public was sold at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale with Edsel Ford II and Carroll Shelby watching from the block.
“Over the past decade, Ford, Shelby and Barrett-Jackson have given enthusiasts the opportunity to collect some very rare cars,” said Craig Jackson, CEO and chairman, Barrett-Jackson. “In 2015, we sold VIN 001 Ford Shelby GT350 at Barrett-Jackson, giving JDRF a cool million dollars. We look forward to hosting members of the Ford and Shelby families again when they auction VIN 001 of the newest Mustang Shelby GT500 for charity.”
It promises to be a historic moment when the ultimate souvenir from the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction goes up for grabs, Jackson added.
The 2020 Shelby GT500 will be introduced to the public ahead of the auction of VIN 001, revealed with more specifications at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Jan. 14. The limited-production car will be available in the United States and Canada in next fall.