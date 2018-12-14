The hottest member of the BMW 8 Series family right now is the M850i, with the range-topping M8 we just rendered to arrive at some point next year. If you feel like life’s too short to wait for the fully fledged M model, the tuners at Manhart might have just what you need. Enter the “MH8 600” project. It starts off as the M850i and then the aftermarket specialists based in Wuppertal, Germany work their magic to give it a more aggressive stance matched by a healthy power boost.

2 Photos

Dressed in black and wearing the tuner’s familiar golden stripe, the super coupe sits slightly closer to the road thanks to a set of H&R lowering springs complemented by large 21-inch alloy wheels. Manhart didn’t mess around too much with the car’s design, with the only changes to the body being the front and rear spoilers made from carbon fiber. At the back, a new muffler comes bundled with four large exhaust finishers dipped in carbon fiber to enable an M8-esque sporty vibe.

The highlight of Manhart’s tuning project is the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine no longer developing the standard 530 horsepower and 750 Newton-meters (553 pound-feet) of torque. That’s because a software optimization package has increased output to 621 hp and 870 Nm (642 lb-ft), which might end up being slightly more than what the M8 and M8 Competition will offer when the two will be revealed by BMW in 2019.

No word about performance, but given the massive power gains, we’re expecting Manhart’s BMW 8 Series Coupe to complete the sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) slightly sooner than the 3.6 seconds needed by the standard M850i.

It’s probably only a matter of time before tuners will get their hands on the other 8 Series version, the diesel-fueled 840d available in Europe.

Source: Manhart