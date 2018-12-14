BMW first toyed around with the idea of an M8 back in the early 1990s with the original 8 Series Coupe, and even though a fully functional prototype was built with what was to become the McLaren F1’s V12 engine, the company eventually decided against it. Now, nearly three decades later, an M8 Coupe you’ll actually be able to buy (if your wallet can handle it) is inching closer to its world reveal. To ease the wait, we’ve decided to see into the future of Bavaria’s high-performance coupe.

We have seen our fair share of spy shots depicting prototypes of the M8, along with official images released by BMW showing camouflaged test vehicles, so it’s really not that hard to imagine the super coupe. It’s especially true when you take into account the M850i is already out and about, and the M8 will build upon the M Performance version by adding an assortment of upgrades familiar to fans of Bayerische Motoren Werke.

5 Photos

BMW has confirmed plans to introduce the production-ready M8 in 2019 and will sell the car with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. It’s unclear at this point how much power it will deliver, but we’re expecting at least 600 hp. Already leaked, the M8 Competition will up the power ante furthermore and rumors say it might hit the 630-hp mark. Even if it’s not true, it would make sense for the flagship version to at least match the M5 Competition’s 617-hp punch.

As we’re sure you are aware by now, this isn’t the only M8 that BMW is preparing as there will also be a convertible and a more practical four-door M8 Gran Coupe. The latter was previewed by a stunning concept at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and will replace the M6 GC to fight the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and the Audi RS7 Sportback.