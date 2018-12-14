The extra diesel punch is matched by the 22-inch alloys.
A flagship for VW in Europe and a forbidden fruit in the United States, the all-new Touareg is already gaining the attention of aftermarket specialists. Case in point, ABT is among the first tuners to take a crack at modifying the midsize posh SUV and they’re starting with something simple: more power and bigger wheels.
ABT’s engineers fiddled with the beefier version of the 3.0-liter TDI engine and managed to increase output of the six-cylinder mill from the series 286 horsepower (210 kilowatts) to a meaty 330 hp (243 kW). Taking into consideration we’re dealing with a diesel unit inside a big and heavy SUV, torque is more important, and the Kempten-based tuner has lifted the number from a standard 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) to a massive 650 Nm (480 lb-ft).
If it’s still not enough to quench your thirst for power, let’s keep in mind VW will eventually give its new Touareg the V8 diesel engine it deserves, complete with a twin-turbo setup to unlock 421 hp (310 kW) and a gargantuan 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). A plug-in hybrid is also in the works with 367 hp (270 kW) and probably a more than decent amount of torque.
Back to ABT’s Touareg at hand, they’re offering a multitude of alloy wheel designs in sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches. They picked the largest of the bunch for the vehicle pictured here, and they’ve gone for the glossy black finish of the spokes, but you can have these with a matte black look as well.
Rounding off the changes are the integrated entrance lights projecting the ABT logo onto the asphalt whenever you open the door. We’d skip these, though.
Source: ABT
While some of the Touareg people have now settled, their namesake from Volkswagen is still as adventurous and fiery as ever. Thanks to ABT Power, the VW Touareg III is even more agile and additionally receives matching the top-of-the-line 22 inch ABT SPORT GR rims. ABT Sportsline also offers DR, ER-C and FR-C rims in different sizes for the German SUV. "Since its market launch in 2002, the VW Touareg has been a regular at ABT Sportsline," emphasizes CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt, "and the power boost and alloy wheels once again add driving pleasure and sportiness to the third generation."
The power boost, which is individually developed at ABT Sportsline for each engine, offers added performance as well as optimum protection for the engine. The specially developed ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit continuously adjusts a large number of measurement data to ensure optimum power delivery. Instead of 286 HP (210 kW) and 600 Nm in the production version, ABT Power now provides the 3.0-liter TDI in the Touareg with 330 HP (243 kW) and 650 Nm.
To match the added power of the SUV, the ABT Sportsline range offers numerous sporty alloy rims in 20 and 22 inch. The top-of-the-line model ABT SPORT GR in 22 inch and the colors matt black or glossy black is always an eyecatcher. The athletically styled wheels have not an ounce of unnecessary weight and feature a strong concave rim base.
The ABT Sportsline product range for the VW Touareg is completed by the ABT integrated entrance lights. The replacement for the standard lights in the driver and passenger doors projects the ABT logo onto the asphalt whenever the doors are opened. The SUV leaves ABT Sportsline with an even more sporty and versatile performance and look – after all, the all-rounder is also used as a travel and transport vehicle that can always use a little extra dynamics.