A flagship for VW in Europe and a forbidden fruit in the United States, the all-new Touareg is already gaining the attention of aftermarket specialists. Case in point, ABT is among the first tuners to take a crack at modifying the midsize posh SUV and they’re starting with something simple: more power and bigger wheels.

ABT’s engineers fiddled with the beefier version of the 3.0-liter TDI engine and managed to increase output of the six-cylinder mill from the series 286 horsepower (210 kilowatts) to a meaty 330 hp (243 kW). Taking into consideration we’re dealing with a diesel unit inside a big and heavy SUV, torque is more important, and the Kempten-based tuner has lifted the number from a standard 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) to a massive 650 Nm (480 lb-ft).

8 Photos

If it’s still not enough to quench your thirst for power, let’s keep in mind VW will eventually give its new Touareg the V8 diesel engine it deserves, complete with a twin-turbo setup to unlock 421 hp (310 kW) and a gargantuan 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). A plug-in hybrid is also in the works with 367 hp (270 kW) and probably a more than decent amount of torque.

Back to ABT’s Touareg at hand, they’re offering a multitude of alloy wheel designs in sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches. They picked the largest of the bunch for the vehicle pictured here, and they’ve gone for the glossy black finish of the spokes, but you can have these with a matte black look as well.

Rounding off the changes are the integrated entrance lights projecting the ABT logo onto the asphalt whenever you open the door. We’d skip these, though.

Source: ABT