We are sad to report a McLaren Senna was heavily damaged in a recent crash in the United Kingdom. As you can see from the video at the top, the supercar had a bad day after hitting another car driving on road A127 near the city of Southend, Essex, England. The good news is that, according to reports, no one was hurt during the accident.

We can’t tell the exact circumstances under which the crash happened, but it appears that the Senna hit the other car and left it lying on its side. A third car was also involved. That’s literally everything we know about the accident as the official site and social channels of the Southend police are not providing more information.

From what we are able to see in the video, this Senna is probably (and hopefully) still repairable. The damage is mainly focused at the front left part of the vehicle where all body panels are smashed. We also see damage to the suspension, but the chassis frame appears to be undamaged. The tire and wheel are also in a need of replacement.

Of course, everything depends on the insurance company which could easily write off the supercar because of the expected hefty check from McLaren for the restoration. Still, at a price of nearly $1 million when new, the Senna is in a whole different league when it comes to insurance, so no one really knows.

Less than two months ago, another Senna was crashed. The accident took place in Germany right after the delivery of the car. Fortunately, the damage was much less severe, but the authorities still estimated it at approximately $969,000.

Source: The Sun, SupercarNews on YouTube