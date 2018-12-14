If you had a chance to take a few weeks off work and go on an adventure across the country, what’s the first vehicle that comes to mind? It’s most likely some sort of SUV or truck, something that will haul you, a friend, and all the necessary gear without having to worry about running out of space. Starting an overlanding project can be a long process. First you have to decide on a base vehicle, then you need to equip it with all the accessories needed for tackling the road less traveled. Luckily, Global Expedition Vehicles have a solution for the adventure seeker in mind – the GEV Adventure Truck.

For starters, customers can either choose between a Dodge RAM 5500 or Ford F550. Next, the fiberglass composite multi-use box includes a two-person living quarters, kitchenette, bathroom, the whole shebang. In addition, the Adventure Truck is fitted with a 100-gallon gas tank, 90-gallon water tank, and 26-gallon wastewater tank. Worrying about having to find the nearest city during a road trip for fuel and water will be an afterthought.

In the power department, 400-watt solar panels can be found on the roof ensuring that all electronic devices won’t die while out in the wilderness. Exterior lamps are also installed all around the rig to provide sufficient lighting in the darkest of places. And if you were to come across a river that seems too deep, an intake snorkel will promise safe passage.

If you’re craving some much needed adventure, the GEV Adventure Truck seems to tick off all the boxes for overlanding. If your wallet will have it, GEV will build you one to your specifications for $198,000.

