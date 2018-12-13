Yes, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan puts an SUV into the brand's portfolio, but it's not something you'd want to take to the trails at Moab or on a serious overlanding expedition. However, this rendering imagines such a rugged machine by giving the front end the wheel-exposing bumper from a Jeep Wrangler and big fenders to match.

The shorter overhang, meatier rubber, and extra ground clearance might make wealthy adventurers feel a little more willing to take their ultra-posh SUV into the wilderness.