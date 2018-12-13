The whole Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup has a refresh on the way, and these spy shots are our best look yet at the revisions coming on the sedan. The tweaks are very similar to what we see changing on the other body styles.

35 Photos

The E-Class sedan wears an updated face with revised headlights that are similar to the aggressive pieces on the latest CLS-Class. There are also tweaks to the lower fascia, but Mercedes installs lots of white camouflage there to keep us from seeing the adjustments to the corner inlets. Judging from the photos, the four-door also appears to have a new shape for the grille that might give the surround more angular styling.

The camouflage is even heavier at the back of this test mule where Mercedes fits temporary lamps. The white covering over the tailpipes is likely some kind of concealment, too, since these photos come from different times of day, but yet the snow-looking stuff is always there in the shots.

19 Photos

Spy shots of the revised E-Class Coupe (above) provide a better look at what Mercedes intends to do with the vehicle's taillights. They feature skinny strips of LEDs.

The revised E-Class' interior reportedly receives elements from the newest S-Class. This should give drivers even better screens to look at, in addition to cutting-edge driver assistance technology.

The fewest changes will come to the E-Class' powertrain range. While tiny tweaks are possible, the model already has quite a fresh lineup of engines, and there's not much to do to them at this point.

Source: Automedia, Carpix