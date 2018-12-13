If you want to be the very first person to have the 2020 Toyota Supra in your garage, prepare to bid for the privilege at the at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday, January 19, 2019. The proceeds from the sale go to benefit the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation, a charity supporting post-9/11 impacted veterans, service members, and their families.

The first 2020 Supra in the U.S. will have the VIN 20201. The special coupe will have a matte gray exterior, matte black wheels, and red mirrors for a flourish of color on the exterior. Toyota's teaser photo shows red sport seats on the inside, and the company also adds a carbon-fiber badge that proclaims this machine is the first 2020 Supra for customer delivery in America. The automaker also promises "additional exclusive experiences" for the buyer without offering any details at this time.

After an extremely long wait and seemingly endless teasers, Toyota will finally unveil the 2020 Supra at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, January 14. The automaker isn't releasing much official info yet, but leaks are penciling in some of the details. In the United States, buyers reportedly have the choice between a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. Europe also gets a less powerful tune of the four-cylinder. Both powerplants come from BMW and hook up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In addition, you will be seeing the Supra on the track all over the world. For example, Toyota is preparing a variant of the coupe for sports car racing at the Nürburgring. There's also a version for competing in Japan's Super GT series, and an odd-looking interpretation that replaces the Camry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Source: Toyota