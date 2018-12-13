The Cadillac XT6 is a regular spy photo subject on our pages and we’ve already seen a couple of camouflaged prototypes testing on open roads around the United States. As the development process approaches its final phase, we've heard the final production version of the SUV will probably make its official premiere at the upcoming Detroit Auto Show in January.

Our friends at Roadshow contacted the automaker which confirmed it will bring "the latest addition to the Cadillac portfolio" in Detroit. Does that include the XT6? Cadillac couldn't "confirm anything just yet" but considering the original email from the conversation between the website and the manufacturer had XT6 in the subject line, that’s likely the case.

Cadillac might be a bit late to the SUV party with the XT6 but it will try to rock the segment with a three-row, luxurious model positioned just below the Escalade in the hierarchy. While boxy on the outside with an overall profile reminiscent of the current XT5, the model should be easy on the eyes with design elements inspired by the CT6 sedan.

The cat is pretty much out of the bag when it comes to the interior as earlier this week a batch of spy photos revealed the cabin with almost no camouflage. The layout here mixes cues from the rest of the brand’s SUV models with the XT5, again, being the biggest inspiration.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, expect to see Cadillac’s 3.6-liter V6 with 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) under the hood, mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. A twin-turbo powertrain with upwards of 400 hp (298 kW) is also rumored.

The new XT6 will ride on a suspension with MacPherson struts for the front axle and a five-link layout at the back. All-wheel drive should be a standard feature.

Source: Roadshow