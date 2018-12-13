Have you ever wondered what Santa does all year long after he’s done delivering presents to households all over the world? Audi takes us on Santa’s journey leading up to the big day of the year. It seems that from the beginning of time, the image of Santa has always been the stature of a large man with quite the belly. Probably due to all the milk and cookies that he consumes. For whatever reason, Santa wanted to make a change for the upcoming holiday season.

Waking to his ringing alarm clock early one morning, Santa gets up out of bed and decides to go on a morning jog out in the snow. He then visits the local gym and surprises his little helpers when he asks for some help on losing some weight. With each day that passes, jolly old St. Nick continues to train hard as if he has a vendetta with Victor Drago. Sparing, sit-ups, running, Santa does it all to get into shape for the big day.

5 Photos

As training came to a close, the big guy in red definitely shrunk in size and the running turned into sprinting, giving Forest Gump a run for his money. Finally, the eve of Christmas comes and all the elves and Mrs. Claus gather around to send Santa on his way. However, before Santa and his reindeer leave the north pole, they present him with a surprise.

Two doors open with the reindeer pulling in the all-new 2019 Audi RS5 Sportback. With the lift gate out the back, it makes loading presents a breeze. Just in case Rudolph and company need a bit of help moving the sleigh, extra help is no problem with the RS5’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 that produces 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. We think Santa’s going to have a jolly good time this year.

Source: Audi USA via YouTube