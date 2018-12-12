Do you have a project car sitting in your garage on jack stands with an empty engine bay? Well you’re just in luck because a 2003 Ferrari Enzo V12 engine is currently for sale on eBay. The 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 produces 650 horsepower at 7,800 rpm and 485 pound-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm. For the asking price of $375,000, you can have the heart of what many consider to be the greatest road-legal Ferrari of all-time delivered to your doorstep, just in time for Christmas. And it only has 900 miles on it.

With 12 cylinders of naturally aspirated monstrosity sitting behind the driver seat, the Enzo is basically a Ferrari road car with a Formula One engine in the middle. Whether you’ve heard one up close in real life or in countless videos on YouTube, the eargasmic sounds from the exhaust pipes will remind you of the days when naturally aspirated V12s ruled Formula 1.. As revs start to rise, the exhaust note gets a higher pitch as the needle on the tachometer continues to climb.

18 Photos

Being Maranello’s halo car at the time of production, Ferrari went to great lengths to make an engine worthy of bearing the Enzo name. Codenamed the F140, it was basically a race spec engine built for a car with number plates. With dual-overhead camshafts and a compression ratio of 11.2:1, this V12 was built for more than just cruising down Pacific Coast Highway or Rodeo Drive. It even has a dry sump system for crying out loud.

If money wasn’t an issue, would you consider picking up this Enzo V12? For a little less than the asking price, you can pick up a brand new 812 Superfast for around $335,000. It’s definitely a tough choice, but also keep in mind that the engine doesn’t come with a transmission. That might be the deal breaker.







Source: eBay