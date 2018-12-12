Hide press release Show press release

BRABUS 700 4x4² "one of ten" Final Edition

The new exclusive off-road supercar with 515 kW / 700 hp, 960 Nm of torque and 0 – 100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds

Outstanding off-road capabilities in combination with exclusive and individual BRABUS equipment features

BRABUS 700 4x4² "one of ten" Final Edition: This exclusive off-roader in a class of its own will be built in a limited edition of just ten vehicles in the colors black and white. The new supercar is created in the BRABUS Manufaktur (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) based on the Mercedes G 63 of the W 463 model series.

To give the vehicle outstanding off-road capabilities, the base vehicle was converted to portal axles, which in concert with the multi-adjustable BRABUS special suspension provide a tremendous 60 centimeters of ground clearance and excellent front and rear axle articulation.

This special model is powered by a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine fitted with a BRABUS performance upgrade that bumps power output to 515 kW / 700 hp (690 bhp) and torque to 960 Nm (708 lb-ft). Thus powered, the tuned off-roader sprints from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.0 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph) due to the all-out off-road tires.

In addition, the extravagant off-roader impresses with attractive design features such as massive carbon fender flares or the roof spoiler made from the same material and fitted with LED daytime running lights.

A tailor-made BRABUS fine leather interior crafted to the vehicle owner's personal preferences in every detail is optionally available.

The MSRP for the BRABUS 700 4x4² starts at 209,000 euro (export price excluding VAT).

To give the new BRABUS supercar spectacular off-road looks and optimal off-road capabilities thanks to extra-high ground clearance and maximum articulation of both axles, the BRABUS engineers and technicians converted the vehicle to the portal axles of the Mercedes G 500 4x4², which were developed specifically for this purpose.

To achieve equally safe and agile handling in all conditions on and off paved roads, the BRABUS 700 4x4² is equipped with an electronically adjustable BRABUS special suspension, whose settings can be changed by the driver to suite his taste with the BRABUS Touch Control Panel in the cockpit. The height-adjustable struts are made from high-strength aluminum and allow individual adjustment of the ride height at the front and rear axle. This allow adjusting the particular wheel loads precisely. In addition, the choice of material for the dampers also offers the advantages of reduced unsprung masses and optimized heat dissipation. Their design featuring an expansion reservoir on each strut also provides 15 percent more damper oil volume, which creates tremendous reserves especially when driving in rough terrain.

The driver can choose between the four drive modes "Comfort," "Sport," "Off-Road" and "Individual" on the BRABUS Touch Control Panel. The latter setup allows adjusting the damper rate individually for each axle.

To protect the engine, driveline and the tank from damages during heavy off-road use, BRABUS equipped the special model with robust skid plate elements.

The exclusive BRABUS design includes carbon fender flares for the size 9.5 J x 22 wheels with Pirelli Scorpion ATR off-road tires of size 325/55 R 18. Also characteristic for the new supercar is the BRABUS roof spoiler above the windshield, which is fitted with daytime running lights on the left and right.

Thanks to the BRABUS B63S - 700 performance upgrade, the new supercar is of course also equipped with an ultra-powerful 5.5-liter eight-cylinder four-valve engine. As part of the modification, the production turbos are replaced by two BRABUS special turbochargers with larger compressor unit, which produce a higher boost pressure.

The BRABUS Gold Heat Reflection sheathing for the intake and boost pipes further lowers the temperature of the intake air. This measure contributes equally to an optimal power delivery and to flawless durability, which is also manifest in the three-year or 100,000-kilometer / 60,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty (see BRABUS Tuning Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013), which is unique in the industry. Technology partner MOTUL supplies the hi-tech lubricants for the entire powertrain.

In addition, BRABUS installs special high-performance metal catalysts with 75-mm wide downpipes to reduce back pressure. Optionally, the supercar can also be ordered with a BRABUS stainless sport exhaust with actively controlled flaps. Specially calibrated BRABUS mapping for the engine controls coordinates the perfect interplay of the high-performance components.

As a result, the B63S - 700 engine produces a power output of 515 kW / 700 hp (690 bhp) at a low 5,300 rpm. The BRABUS engine also generates significantly more torque: Instead of the stock 760 Nm (561 lb-ft), enormous 960 Nm (708 lb-ft) are sent to the SPEEDSHIFT PLUS 7G-TRONIC automatic transmission between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm.

Fortified in this way, the BRABUS off-road supercar delivers acceleration figures that can measure up to those of full-blooded sports cars. For an all-out off-roader, 5.0 seconds from 0 - 100 km/h (62 mph) is an absolute top figure. The top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph) due to the off-road tires.

The BRABUS 700 4x4² comes with a two-tone black/light brown leather interior. Individual requests can be fulfilled by the company upholstery shop with a BRABUS fine leather interior in any desired color and upholstery design.

In addition, the BRABUS options for the interior also comprise noble woods or carbon elements in all imaginable colors and grains. BRABUS also offers special power-retractable steps to make getting in and out easier.