We are about a month away from the highly anticipated reveal of the reborn Toyota Supra, but we’re not going to have to wait until the 2019 Detroit Auto Show to see the coupe’s front fascia. Our friends over at the SupraMKV forums have published an image of what looks to be a production-ready Supra without any sort of camouflage.

The BMW Z4’s alter ego was caught resting at the back of a transport truck and had the car cover mostly out of the way, thus allowing us to have a good look at the aggressive front end design previewed by the FT-1 concept nearly five years ago. Here’s a side-by-side comparison to see how the styling has been updated from concept to production:

The concept’s pointy nose has been toned down for the road-going car, which will also have bigger LED headlights and a less dramatic hood without the transparent panel to show the engine. The side air intakes seem to be just about as big as they were on the FT-1 and these flank a central piece lending the Supra a really aggressive look. One question does spring to mind: where are they going to put the license plate?

Looking further back, we can easily see the double-bubble roof, the blacked-out A-pillars, as well as the folded black side mirror caps – which all perfectly match the render we shared a couple of months ago. That was more than just a shot in the dark as the render (pictured below) was actually based on leaked official parts guide images. In the same set, there was another digital image previewing the Supra's interior.

We’re now eager to see whether the FT-1 concept’s alluring derrière will have a correspondent on the road-going Supra. Taking into account the showcar’s front end has rubbed off on the production model, it should be a similar story with the back of the coupe. Meanwhile, here's a refresher of the concept's behind compared to a recent spy shot of the fifth-gen Supra in the hotter GR trim:

Source: SupraMKV