In the last couple of months, Ferrari has been seen testing a number of 488 prototypes, both on the street and track. According to some, the Maranello-based automaker is working on a hybridized powertrain for the mid-engined supercar, but no one can tell if that’s the case for sure. What some people do seem to know however is that Ferrari could introduce a successor to the 488 GTB at the Geneva Motor Show in March next year.

The information comes from a forum thread on FerrariChat where users are discussing the replacement of the 488 family launched in 2015 to succeed the 458 range. The details are somehow confusing but what stands out is the fact that we are probably going to see a new supercar from Ferrari in Geneva. In fact, the automaker could even bring more than one 488-related vehicles to the show.

“Any talk of hybrid, V6, upgrade or entirely new car is simply conjecture. All dealer knows is that 488 replacements that’s plural according to email will be shown in March,” that’s what a user that goes by the name of jim g claims after emailing a Ferrari dealer.

This likely means the 488 won’t get just а single direct successor, but two or even three cars with different performance parameters. According to speculations from the same thread, there will be a hybrid V8 supercar, a V8 twin-turbo variant, and an all-new 488 with a new platform and a hybridized V6 twin-turbo engine. Of course, this is just an assumption from the information available at the moment and might not represent Ferrari’s plans correctly.

Anyway, whatever the Italian company has in mind, we should see something in Geneva and we keep our fingers crossed for a debut of a new-generation V8 mid-engined supercar.

Source: FerrariChat