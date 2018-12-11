With up to 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts) on tap, the Veloster N is Hyundai's first real hot hatch. We'd argue that the Veloster Turbo isn't so much "hot" as it is simply "warmed over." But we knew from the get-go that great power would also yield great markup-ability – and the Veloster N does disappoint. A new report suggests that Hyundai's hot hatch could cost nearly $500 a month for a lease.

A 36-month lease on a 250-hp (186-kW) Veloster N with $2,299 due at signing will cost you $429 per month, according to research done by Cars Direct. That's not even for the 275-hp (205-kW) Performance package, either, which is another $2,100 on top of that MSRP. The 12,000-mile-per-year lease, after taxes and fees, closes in on $493. That makes it "one of the worst leases on a car this month," says Cars Direct.

That $493 per month lease is nearly $100 more expensive than rivals like the Subaru WRX ($28,080) and Volkswagen GTI ($28,410), which both come in at around $400 per month after taxes and fees. And against siblings like the Kia Stinger 2.0T ($35,000) and Genesis G70 ($36,000), the Veloster N is still more expensive; the Stinger costs $422 per month, and the G70 costs $462. To make matters worse, Hyundai isn't even offering any incentives on the N model, either. Other Veloster trim levels see discounts of $2,600 and up to $3,500 in some cases, particularly on the Veloster Turbo Ultimate.

If you're looking for a less-expensive option, the entry-level Veloster starts at just $18,500, which makes it a much more affordable option. The base model comes powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 147 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 132 pound-feet (179 Newton-meters). The most-affordable Veloster Turbo, meanwhile, costs $22,900 plus destination and produces 201 hp (150 kW) and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) courtesy of a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine.

Here’s how the entire Veloster pricing structure shakes out:

Trim Price (excluding $885 destination) 2.0 Manual Transmission $18,500 2.0 Automatic Transmission $19,500 2.0 Premium Automatic Transmission $22,750 Turbo R-Spec Manual Transmission $22,900 Turbo Dual-Clutch Transmission $25,400 Turbo Ultimate Manual Transmission $26,650 Turbo Ultimate Dual-Clutch Transmission $28,150

Source: Cars Direct