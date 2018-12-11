Remember the last time you were doing hot laps in your McLaren 720S and you needed to call a Ferrari-owning friend to brag about the time you just set? Starting December 13 you’ll be able to make that call on a McLaren cell phone. Sort of, anyway.

The British supercar manufacturer teamed up with mobile phone company OnePlus to create a special McLaren-branded cell phone called the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but judging by the features covered in the press release (below), the phone seems to be ready for supercar status. We aren’t necessarily pros when it comes to mobile tech, but we do understand 10 GB of built-in memory, 4K video capability at 60 frames-per-second, and a full recharge time of just 20 minutes. Yes, all of that is available on this spiffy new McLaren phone.

One thing that has us a little unnerved, however, is that recharge capability. It uses something from OnePlus called Warp Charge 30, which according to release sends 30 watts of power to the phone “without slowing down, even when the device is being used or is generating excessive heat.” Is pumping an already hot phone full of electricity a wise move? We’ve reached out to McLaren for a bit more clarification on this, because we love speed in any form. We just prefer to have it without potential consequences.

And since this is a McLaren-branded phone, it naturally comes wrapped in a black carbon-fiber body with a bit of orange trim. The trick phone also comes with an unboxing experience McLaren says goes “to a new level,” courtesy of a carbon fiber McLaren logo as well as a book outlining the history of the automaker and OnePlus. The phone also gets some exclusive software animations that are McLaren specific.

How much will the phone set you back? It runs $699 and will be available in North America as well as Western Europe in a couple of days. The phone will expand to India, China, and the Nordic regions at a later date.

Source: McLaren