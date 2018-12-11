A few months ago, there were reports of Toyota talking about partnering up with another automaker to bring one more dedicated sports car to the lineup to join the 86 and Supra. The new model names that came up in conversation were the Celica and MR2. Since Toyota already partnered with BMW and Subaru on the 86/BRZ and the upcoming Supra, Toyota have hinted at another partnership with Subaru for the third sports car to be added to the family. Most recently according to Japanese Nostalgic Car, the rumors about Toyota and Subaru are surfacing once again, this time with a mid-engined Toyota.

Not long ago, Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada referenced the Celica, MR2, and Supra as, “The Three Brothers” from the ‘80s and ‘90s and hopes to have a similar lineup in the near future. With this recent mid-engined Subaru floating around, it just could be the missing piece to the Toyota sports car trinity.

3 Photos

There isn’t any information on possible power plants to be used in the rumored MR (mid-engine rear-wheel drive) project, but we’re hoping for something a bit more punchier than the 86/BRZ’s 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine. The second-generation MR2 was offered with a turbocharged engine, so there’s hope history might repeat itself.

Japanese Nostalgic Car also mentions that Toyota and Subaru are currently working on a new 2.4-liter engine for the next generation 86/BRZ. This new engine could also find its way behind the driver seat of the rumored MR2. It’s all speculation for now, but it’s always fun to think of what could be, especially with a beloved sports car possibly making a comeback.

Source: Japanese Nostalgic Car