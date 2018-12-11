A couple of manufacturers are already 3D-printing different components for some of the exotic cars on the market. For example, using this technology, Porsche can produce rare parts such as a rearview mirror base for the 911 Speedster or a fuel cap gasket for the 959. Ford, in turn, will 3D-print two of the brake parts of the new 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500. Volkswagen is a bit late to join the party, but the German company wants to implement the technology into mainstream vehicle production.

The automaker has just announced it is opening a new toolmaking center which is located at the company’s main production facility in Wolfsburg. The unit will use “the most highly advanced generation of 3D printers” developed in cooperation with HP.

“The 3D printing center takes Volkswagen’s additive manufacturing activities to a new level,” Dr. Andreas Tostmann, Board Member for Production at VW, commented during the opening ceremony. “In two to three years’ time, three-dimensional printing will also become interesting for the first production parts. In the future, we may be able to use 3D printers directly on the production line for vehicle production.”

Basically, that last sentence summarizes Volkswagen’s basic idea for 3D-printing. The manufacturer wants to produce metal and plastic parts for primary installation and not just spare components, and that should start happening in the next two to three years. A team of planners and researchers will now work on the strategy that will lay the foundations of the future 3D-printing on the assembly lines.

The process for 3D-printing Volkswagen is using applies material to a base plate in a thin layer and a laser beam then melts the powder at the points where the component is to be created. Once this is done, the molten powder hardens, forming a solid material layer.

Check out the press release section below for more details.

Source: Volkswagen