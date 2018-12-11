Saving the best for last, the final project for 2018 released by the Bulgarian aftermarket specialists at Vilner is this lovely 1990 BMW M3 E30 finished in Imola Red II. The legendary sports sedan has been completely modified, starting on the outside where it has been granted with all the original body panels of the ultra-rare Evolution II.

Only the carbon fiber front bumper is not OEM, but purists will be happy to hear it has since been replaced by an original bumper as seen on one of the 500 Evolution-spec models built by BMW. The Evo body is complemented by a set of 18-inch BBS wheels with red centers matching the deliciously red shade of the car. Tinted lights at the front and custom taillights round off the changes on the outside, but as with every other Vilner project, the real magic is noticeable once you open the doors.

The Sofia-based team decided to go with an interesting tartan and leather combo for the body-hugging Sparco seats and more checkered textile fabric for the door panels and the base of the gear lever. You’ll also see the same fabric on the headliner and even on the parcel shelf to complete the retro look reminding us of the classic VW Golf GTI. Vilner also wrapped the Momo steering wheel in leather and installed metal floor mats, while the rear seats have been removed to make room for a roll cage.

But wait, there’s more. Underneath the hood, the stock inline-four engine was replaced by the larger 3.2-liter inline-six of the M3 E36, complete with 317 horsepower and 350 Newton-meters (258 pound-feet). With a five-speed manual, rear-wheel drive, and a low weight of only 1,200 kilograms (2,645 pounds), this one-of-a-kind M3 E30 should be a real hoot.

Source: Vilner