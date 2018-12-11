We’ve been bombarding you with stories about the once-elusive mid-engined Corvette and it looks like the road to reveal is even longer. That’s because the C8 will not attend the 2019 North American International Auto Show, with a company representative telling GM Authority that Chevy won’t be bringing its highly anticipated sports car to Detroit. As a matter of fact, the company with the bowtie emblem does not have any debuts planned for NAIAS, be it a car or an SUV.

10 Photos

When will finally get to see the mid-engined Corvette? It’s not known at this point, but maybe it will be at the Chicago Auto Show in February or the New York Auto Show late March. However, with Chevrolet preparing the C8 to be a truly global model, perhaps it would be a better idea to organize a standalone event outside of an auto show for maximum exposure. After all, this isn’t just any Corvette – it’s the one Chevy has been teasing for decades through several concepts.

If a recent report is to be believed, the base model will go by the name of “Manta Ray” and will pack 520 horsepower generated by an upgraded LT1 V8 engine. It’s due at some point in 2019 and will allegedly be followed in 2021 by a luxurious Grand Tour using Cadillac’s twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8. A hardcore Grand Sport is reportedly in the pipeline with a “frighteningly powerful” twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8. If we were to rely on this rumor mill, the C8 will be offered exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It’s not known at this point how many of these facts are actually true and how many are bogus, but it looks like we’ll have to patiently wait a bit more to find out the answer. We’ve been waiting for the mid-engined Corvette for decades, so a few more weeks or months shouldn’t be much of an issue, right?

Source: GM Authority