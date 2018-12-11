Fuel economy ratings for Ford’s all-new Ranger pickup are out, and things look favorable for the mid-sizer. EPA estimates say the pickup will return a combined 23 mpg in two-wheel drive format, with the four-wheel-drive model just behind at 22 mpg. According to Ford, that’s enough to make it the most fuel-efficient gasoline-powered midsize pickup truck in America. Even then, it ties the Chevrolet Colorado diesel for combined mileage, while leading midsize competitors from Nissan and Toyota by a modest margin.

Looking a bit closer at the figures, we see the EPA estimates a 2WD Ranger will return 21 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. 4WD models sip a bit more fuel but not much, with EPA estimates showing 20 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.

62 Photos

“Midsize truck customers have been asking for a pickup that’s Built Ford Tough,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “And Ranger will deliver with durability, capability and fuel efficiency, while also providing in-city maneuverability and the freedom desired by many midsize pickup truck buyers to go off the grid.”

Ranger vs. the world: See How The Ford Ranger's Price Stacks Up To Competitors

Of course, Ford only offers the Ranger with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, generating 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. It should be noted that those performance figures far surpass the four-cylinder offerings from all the Ranger’s gas-powered competition, lining up favorably with V6 equipped trucks instead. In some of those cases the Ranger is overpowered but not by much, with the V6-powered Colorado taking top honors at 308 horsepower. Of course, the bigger engines also burn more fuel. See our side-by-side comparison above for all the gritty details.

After a lengthy absence from the U.S. market, Ford is finally ready to bring the Ranger back to the Blue Oval faithful in America. Ranger production is currently underway, with new models expected to hit dealer showrooms beginning in January.

Source: Ford