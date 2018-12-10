Hyundai's new fuel cell SUV packs a lot of features for price of admission.
With Hyundai’s new 2019 Nexo fuel cell SUV set to go on sale soon at certain dealers in Southern California, CarsDirect has reported that pricing will start at $59,345 – putting it just $60 more the Toyota Mirai. The South Korean automaker hopes to offer an intriguing alternative to more conventional SUVs with the Nexo’s estimated 380-mile range.
Only available with two trim levels, consumers have the choice of going with the entry-level Nexo Blue with an MSRP of $59,345, which includes a destination fee of $1,045. The higher Limited trim level will start at $62,845. Both the Blue and Limited prices are before applicable incentives like the California Clean Vehicle Rebate, which offers $5,000 for eligible buyers.
Even though it’s the base model, the Nexo Blue will come with a ton of great features like 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a synthetic leather interior, and heated power seats. It will also come equipped with driver assistance and safety tech like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and emergency braking.
Stepping up to the Limited trim will give you larger 19-inch alloy wheels, power sunroof, hands-free power liftgate, and an eight-speaker Krell audio system. Some other cool features include remote parking assist, surround-view monitor, heated steering wheel, and ventilated seats up front.
The Nexo won’t have a direct competitor once it goes on sale, which makes it stand out in the crowd. It has a longer driving range than both the Toyota Mirai and Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, though the Clarity won’t be for sale until spring of next year. Even though it’s not a direct competitor, the Telsa Model X 100D long range model has a driving range of 295 miles, but will cost you over $100,000. With a range of 380 miles – and if there are Hydrogen stations within range – the Nexo could be a an SUV worth looking around the $60,000 mark.
