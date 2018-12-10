With Hyundai’s new 2019 Nexo fuel cell SUV set to go on sale soon at certain dealers in Southern California, CarsDirect has reported that pricing will start at $59,345 – putting it just $60 more the Toyota Mirai. The South Korean automaker hopes to offer an intriguing alternative to more conventional SUVs with the Nexo’s estimated 380-mile range.

Only available with two trim levels, consumers have the choice of going with the entry-level Nexo Blue with an MSRP of $59,345, which includes a destination fee of $1,045. The higher Limited trim level will start at $62,845. Both the Blue and Limited prices are before applicable incentives like the California Clean Vehicle Rebate, which offers $5,000 for eligible buyers.

Even though it’s the base model, the Nexo Blue will come with a ton of great features like 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a synthetic leather interior, and heated power seats. It will also come equipped with driver assistance and safety tech like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and emergency braking.

9 Photos

Stepping up to the Limited trim will give you larger 19-inch alloy wheels, power sunroof, hands-free power liftgate, and an eight-speaker Krell audio system. Some other cool features include remote parking assist, surround-view monitor, heated steering wheel, and ventilated seats up front.

The Nexo won’t have a direct competitor once it goes on sale, which makes it stand out in the crowd. It has a longer driving range than both the Toyota Mirai and Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, though the Clarity won’t be for sale until spring of next year. Even though it’s not a direct competitor, the Telsa Model X 100D long range model has a driving range of 295 miles, but will cost you over $100,000. With a range of 380 miles – and if there are Hydrogen stations within range – the Nexo could be a an SUV worth looking around the $60,000 mark.

Source: CarsDirect