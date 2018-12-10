What does a Ferrari smell like? As far as Ferrari questions go, we suspect it’s not one often asked. And yet, apparently it’s something people really want to know, because Ferrari just sold a boatload of scent-enhanced calendars at $100 a pop. For a calendar? Yeah, but it’s also a limited-edition calendar, and if you want one it’s too late – all 5,000 copies are sold.

We need to give a shout-out to Jalopnik for catching this find, and it is something of a gem. We’ve not encountered what amounts to a scratch-and-sniff calendar before, at least for something not directed towards an 8-year old learning about fruits or barnyard animals. What kind of smells are we talking about here? Honestly, we don’t know. Ferrari’s merchandise store merely states the new calendar “offers a stimulating sensory experience.” We can make out the words “rub your finger” on one of the close-up photos, but the actual smell that results is a complete mystery. A tachometer indicating 1,000 revs is pictured close by; perhaps the odor is that of warm electrics? Petrol? Wadded up $100 bills long-forgotten in an old overcoat?

We’re poking a bit of fun here obviously, but Ferrari certainly isn’t the only automaker to offer up non-automotive accessories at prices that some might find a bit bonkers. Fans of a particular brand – especially brands that cater to an affluent lifestyle – will have no problem finding shirts, hats, watches, and yes, even luggage to convey their motoring affiliation. This calendar at least offers something a bit out of the ordinary, and there’s never any legitimate reason to not want to gaze lovingly at exquisite photos of Ferraris.

Honestly, €85 (currently $96.60 in U.S. greenbacks) isn’t a mind-blowing price considering a comfortably generic supercar calendar at your local big-box bookstore costs around $20. This one, at least, comes straight from Ferrari with slick images, an app to let you “hear” things related to the calendar, and yes, smells that we suspect Ferrari owners already know and love. Finding 5,000 Ferrari owners to spend $100 on this item could be the easiest thing the Italian automaker does all year.

Source: Ferrari, Jalopnik