Truck engines are evolving; most modern units are not only more powerful but also more efficient. Note the Ram 1500’s turbocharged 3.0-liter engine, which gets up to 23 miles per gallon combined in a two-wheel-drive configuration, or the Ford F-150’s 3.5-liter engine, which gets up to 21 mpg combined with two-wheel drive. But for Chevy, that extra power comes at a price.

Even with an aerodynamic increase of seven percent, and a dramatic weight loss, the new Silverado is actually less efficient than the outgoing model. The FuelEconomy.gov website (uncovered by auto writer Bozi Tatarevic on Twitter) notes both the 4.3-liter V6 and 5.3-liter V8 are up to three miles-per-gallon down on the previous units.

Two-Wheel Drive All-Wheel Drive 4.3-Liter V6 (Old) 18 City / 24 Highway / 20 Combined 17 City / 22 Highway / 19 Combined 4.3-Liter V6 (New) 16 City / 21 Highway / 17 Combined 15 City / 20 Highway / 17 Combined 5.3-Liter V8 (Old) 16 City / 23 Highway / 19 Combined 16 City / 20 Highway / 18 Combined 5.3-Liter V8 (New) 15 City / 21 Highway / 17 Combined 15 City / 20 Highway / 17 Combined

The 2019 Silverado, with the 4.3-liter V6 and a two-wheel-drive configuration, is three miles per gallon less efficient than the 2018 model combined. The all-wheel-drive V6 version, meanwhile, is two mpg down on its predecessor. With the 5.3-liter V8 and two-wheel drive, the 2019 Silverado stays steady at 17 mpg, but the all-wheel-drive model is down one mpg on its predecessor.

The 2019 Silverado Trail Boss with the six-speed automatic transmission sees the worst fuel economy returns: 14 city, 18 highway, and 16 combined (with either the 4.3- or 5.3-liter). When equipped with the eight-speed automatic, that number jumps to 15 city, 20 highway, and 17 combined.

Admittedly, fuel economy probably isn’t the top selling point for most truck buyers. As Chevrolet spokesperson, Monte Doran, in an interview with Automotive News notes points out: "We increased towing capacity, payload, and it's a much larger bed and a much larger cab." And those engines, while less efficient, are more powerful. The 4.3-liter V6 produces 285 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and 305 pound-feet (413 Newton-meters) of torque, and the 5.3-liter V8 produces up to 425 horsepower (316 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters) of torque.

