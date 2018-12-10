With Audi recently saying there are no plans for a new S1 Sportback, the “40 TFSI” version featured here will remain the fastest version of Ingolstadt’s supermini. The SEAT-built small hatchback uses the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine as the VW Polo GTI, with 200 horsepower and 320 Newton-meters (236 pound-feet) of torque at the driver’s disposal.

The folks over at the Automann-TV channel on YouTube decided to put the A1 Sportback 40 TFSI S-Line through its paces and conducted a couple of acceleration tests. The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint was completed in six and a half seconds, which is exactly what you’ll find written in the official specs sheet. It eventually got up to 124 mph (200 kph), but there was room for more as Audi quotes a top speed of 146 mph (235 kph).

As nice as this A1 Sportback is with the visible twin exhaust setup and punchy gasoline engine, let’s keep in mind the massive premium Audi commands over its more humble VW sibling. At home in Germany, the 40 TFSI S-Line S Tronic starts off at €29,100 whereas the cheapest Polo GTI money can buy retails for €23,350 with a six-speed manual and €24,925 with the six-speed DSG. The Audi is, of course, fancier, but the price gap between the two is hard to swallow since for that kind of money you could spec out an almost fully loaded Polo GTI.

There’s also going to be a third similar car from the Volkswagen Group considering SEAT’s new Cupra sub-brand has already previewed an amped-up Ibiza with the same engine and six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Their Czech cousins from Skoda aren’t ruling out the idea of bringing back the Fabia RS, but even green-lighted, it won’t appear for at least a couple of years.

Video: Automann-TV / YouTube