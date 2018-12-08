Seetroën isn't just the sound of car manufacturer Citroën said in an awful and unrealistic Italian accent, it is also the name of a new innovation by that very carmaker.

What it is is a pair of glasses, but don't worry, Citroën isn't aiming to rival Specsavers on the high street. Instead, the French brand is looking to combat chronic travel sickness, which affects more than 30 million people in Europe.

The glasses were designed by 5.5, a collective design studio based in Paris to mimic the styling of Citroën cars. The technology in the glasses meanwhile was developed by Boarding Ring, which is a start-up company based in Var, south of France. The Boarding Ring technology is a patented and tested paramedical solution that has an impressive effectiveness rating of 95 percent.

Citroën advises that the glasses should be put on as soon as initial symptoms of motion sickness are experienced, and after 10 to 12 minutes, the glasses "will allow the mind to resynchronize with the movement perceived by the inner ear while the eyes are focused on an immobile object such as a smartphone or a book". After that, the glasses can be taken off for the remainder of the journey.

You can wear them over prescription glasses, too, because they have no lenses – so you can share them as well if more than one of the traveling party experiences car sickness symptoms. However, they can only be used by adults and children aged ten or over, as this is when the inner ear has finished growing.

The Seetroën glasses are now available to order from the U.K. on the Citroën Lifestyle Boutique at a price of €99 (approximately $113 at current exchange rates).

Source: Citroën