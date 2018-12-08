But you'll have to look daft.
Seetroën isn't just the sound of car manufacturer Citroën said in an awful and unrealistic Italian accent, it is also the name of a new innovation by that very carmaker.
What it is is a pair of glasses, but don't worry, Citroën isn't aiming to rival Specsavers on the high street. Instead, the French brand is looking to combat chronic travel sickness, which affects more than 30 million people in Europe.
The glasses were designed by 5.5, a collective design studio based in Paris to mimic the styling of Citroën cars. The technology in the glasses meanwhile was developed by Boarding Ring, which is a start-up company based in Var, south of France. The Boarding Ring technology is a patented and tested paramedical solution that has an impressive effectiveness rating of 95 percent.
Citroën advises that the glasses should be put on as soon as initial symptoms of motion sickness are experienced, and after 10 to 12 minutes, the glasses "will allow the mind to resynchronize with the movement perceived by the inner ear while the eyes are focused on an immobile object such as a smartphone or a book". After that, the glasses can be taken off for the remainder of the journey.
You can wear them over prescription glasses, too, because they have no lenses – so you can share them as well if more than one of the traveling party experiences car sickness symptoms. However, they can only be used by adults and children aged ten or over, as this is when the inner ear has finished growing.
The Seetroën glasses are now available to order from the U.K. on the Citroën Lifestyle Boutique at a price of €99 (approximately $113 at current exchange rates).
Source: Citroën
Gallery: Seetroën motion sickness glasses
CITROËN LAUNCHES SEETROËN, THE FIRST GLASSES TO PREVENT MOTION SICKNESS
Over 30 million people in Europe suffer from chronic travel sickness. In response, Citroën – the brand dedicated to comfort – has created SEETROËN, the first glasses to eliminate motion sickness. The principle of the SEETROËN glasses is simple – they contain a coloured liquid that recreates the horizon line to resolve conflict between the senses. The glasses are now available in the UK on the Citroën Lifestyle Boutique at a price of €99 (www.lifestyle.citroen.com).
To find out more, watch the video here: https://youtu.be/rjqv8A5mFBA
Citroën has launched the world’s first glasses that stop motion sickness in adults and children over the age of ten. The SEETROËN glasses provide a solution for the widespread problem (also known as Kinetosis) that affects over 30 million people. One in three people experience travel sickness symptoms at least once in their life.
SEETROËN glasses are available now – just in time for the Christmas and New Year family holidays – via the Citroën Lifestyle Boutique at a price of €99 (www.lifestyle.citroen.com).
Initially developed for sailors, Citroën has adapted the technology so that it can be used on any means of transport.
- SEETROËN glasses were developed by Boarding Ring, a start-up company based in Var, south of France. The Boarding Ring™ technology is a patented and tested paramedical solution that has an effectiveness rating of 95%.
- The rings that surround the eyes both along the frontal axis (right / left) and sagittal axis (front / back), feature a coloured moving liquid. The liquid simulates the horizon and resolves the conflict between the senses that causes the sickness.
- The white soft-touch plastic glasses were designed by 5.5, a collective design studio based in Paris, to reflect Citroën’s fresh, simple and ergonomic style.
So how do they work exactly?
- As soon as initial symptoms of motion sickness are experienced, the glasses should be worn.
- After 10 to 12 minutes, the glasses will allow the mind to resynchronise with the movement perceived by the inner ear while the eyes are focused on an immobile object such as a smartphone or a book.
- The glasses can then be removed for the remainder of the journey.
SEETROËN glasses can only be used by adults and children aged ten or over, as this is when the inner ear has finished growing. There are no lenses in the glasses so they can be shared with travelling companions. This also enables them to be worn over prescription glasses.
The glasses are now available to order from the UK on the Citroën Lifestyle Boutique at a price of €99 (www.lifestyle.citroen.com).