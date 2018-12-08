The last time we saw Jesse’s Volkswagen Jetta from the first Fast & Furious film, it was auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson for $42,000 nearly three years ago. Before it was auctioned off, the car was previously owned by actor Frankie Muniz. The whereabouts of the Jetta have been unknown since 2016, up until it recently got put up for sale by Luxury Auto Collection located in Scottsdale, AZ. The current asking price is a whopping $99,900.

Jesse’s Jetta is definitely one of the most iconic cars from The Fast & The Furious. Under the hood sits the stock turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and a four-speed automatic transmission. Don’t let the early 2000’s import look with all the decals fool you. It’s not a 10-second car and don’t even think about racing any Honda 2000s. And if you do, remember not to bet your pink slip.

10 Photos

Taking a look inside, it’ll remind you of the golden era of the import tuning scene with all the goodies that can be seen. With a Sparco steering wheel with NOS buttons and semi-bucket racing seats, it’s every boy racer’s dream come true. There’s even an Alpine head-unit with flip-up screen and an Audiovox mobile phone. Open the trunk and a full Alpine audio system presents itself along with a tank of nitrous. It’s probably empty, so you might have to take a quick trip to Harry’s to fill up. Actually, you might need two.

For car enthusiasts, the first Fast & Furious film is considered a pop culture icon and rightly so. It’s for that exact reason why the Jetta has been bought and sold to new owners over the years. It hasn’t changed much at all after almost two decades and it’ll probably stay that way. Whether it’s special enough to be worth almost six figures depends on how big of a fan the next buyer is.

Source: Luxury Auto Collection